Powered by RebelMouse
Music

The New Roses Give Fans a Glimpse of Touring Life With "One More for the Road" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
 Jedd Beaudoin
4h
Photo: Stephen Porteous (Freeman Promotions)

The New Roses is a quintessentially American hard rock band from the heart of Germany.

It might be hard to imagine that one of the best American hard rock bands isn't American at all. Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, the New Roses work elements of Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, classic Southern Rock and even country music into songs such as "Every Wild Heart", "Forever Never Comes", "Life Ain't Easy (For a Boy With Long Hair)" and the title cut from the quartet's latest LP, One More for the Road. The video is a behind-the-scenes view of the group on and offstage, meeting fans, getting massages, walking off airplanes, tearing it up on the stage and, in general living the life of a hard-working rock 'n' roll band.

That work ethic also reveals itself in a round of upcoming road dates, including a healthy stint with the Dead Daisies and gigs on the upcoming Kiss Kruise 8. Set all that aside for a moment, though, and what we have is a rock 'n' roll tune that reminds us the music can still be pure, driven and capable of moving us at a basic emotional level. If there is really a renaissance of '80s-style hard rock acts, the New Roses are definitely one of those acts leading the charge.

One More For The Road, out now via Napalm Records, may be ordered here.

TOUR DATES

w/ The Dead Daisies

16.04.18 NL - Tilburg / 013

17.04.18 BE - Vosselaar / Biebob

18.04.18 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle

20.04.18 SE - Gothenburg / Sticky Fingers

21.04.18 NO - Oslo / Parkteateret

22.04.18 SE - Stockholm / Klubben

24.04.18 DK - Copenahgen / Pumpehuset

25.04.18 DE - Osnabruck / Rosenhof

26.04.18 DE - Munich / Backstage Werk

27.04.18 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra Track

29.04.18 AT - Vienna / Simm City

30.04.18 DE - Döbeln / KL 17

01.05.18 PL - Wroclaw / Thanks Jimi Festival

03.05.18 DE - Berlin / Kesselhaus

04.05.18 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof

05.05.18 DE - Cologne / Live Music Hall

06.05.18 FR - Paris / Le Trabendo

08.05.18 CH - Pratteln / Z7

09.05.18 IT - Trezzo Sull'adda / Live Club

---11.05.18 ES - Bilbao / Santana 27

---12.05.18 ES - Madrid / TBA

Festivals 2018

19.05.18 DE - Gelsenkirchen / Rock Hard Festival

26.05.18 DE - Dexheim / Kultur Auf Dem Hof

02.06.18 DE - Ulm / Blaurock Festival

07.06.18 HU - Alsoors / Open Road Fest

09.06.18 SE - Sölvesborg / Sweden Rock

21.06.18 DE - Goarshausen / Rockfels

22.06.18 DE - Hamburg / Harley Days

23.06.18 DE - Leipzig / Matapaloz Festival

06.07.18 DE - Hochstenbach / Fun and Crust Festival

07.07.18 AT - Worgl / Stadtfest

13.07.18 CZ - Vizovice / Masters Of Rock

14.07.18 DE - Willingen / Bike Week

21.07.18 DE - Weigendorf / Open Air Weigendorf

27.07.18 DE - Neuler / Gruabarock

28.07.18 DE - Seebronn / Rock Of Ages

05.08.18 DE - Paderborn / Libori

24.08.18 DE - Haddeby / Baltic Open Air

25.08.18 DE - Königstein / Rock Auf Der Burg

30.08.-02.09.18 DE - Hartenholm / Werner Das Rennen

One More For The Road Herbst-Tour 2018

28.09.18 DE - Burglengenfeld / VAZ

29.09.18 DE - Kaiserslautern / Kammgarn

05.10.18 DE - Konstanz / Kulturladen

12.10.18 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser

13.10.18 DE - Reichenbach / Die Halle

19.10.18 DE - Burgrieden / Riffelhof

20.10.18 DE - Kempten / Kultbox

26.10.18 DE - Ingolstadt / Eventhalle Westpark

KISS KRUISE 8

31.10.18 US - Miami, FL / KISS KRUISE

01.11.18 US - day on sea / KISS KRUISE

02.11.18 US - Key West, FL / KISS KRUISE

03.11.18 US - Nassau, BA / KISS KRUISE

04.11.18 US - day on sea / KISS KRUISE

05.11.18 US - Miami, FL / KISS KRUISE

----07.12.18 DE - Siegburg / Kubana

----08.12.18 DE - Oberhausen / Kulttempel

Related Articles Around the Web
hard rock rock premiere the new roses
Pop Ten
Collapse Expand Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image