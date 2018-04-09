The New Roses Give Fans a Glimpse of Touring Life With "One More for the Road" (premiere)
The New Roses is a quintessentially American hard rock band from the heart of Germany.
It might be hard to imagine that one of the best American hard rock bands isn't American at all. Based in Wiesbaden, Germany, the New Roses work elements of Guns N' Roses, AC/DC, classic Southern Rock and even country music into songs such as "Every Wild Heart", "Forever Never Comes", "Life Ain't Easy (For a Boy With Long Hair)" and the title cut from the quartet's latest LP, One More for the Road. The video is a behind-the-scenes view of the group on and offstage, meeting fans, getting massages, walking off airplanes, tearing it up on the stage and, in general living the life of a hard-working rock 'n' roll band.
That work ethic also reveals itself in a round of upcoming road dates, including a healthy stint with the Dead Daisies and gigs on the upcoming Kiss Kruise 8. Set all that aside for a moment, though, and what we have is a rock 'n' roll tune that reminds us the music can still be pure, driven and capable of moving us at a basic emotional level. If there is really a renaissance of '80s-style hard rock acts, the New Roses are definitely one of those acts leading the charge.
One More For The Road, out now via Napalm Records, may be ordered here.
TOUR DATES
w/ The Dead Daisies
16.04.18 NL - Tilburg / 013
17.04.18 BE - Vosselaar / Biebob
18.04.18 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle
20.04.18 SE - Gothenburg / Sticky Fingers
21.04.18 NO - Oslo / Parkteateret
22.04.18 SE - Stockholm / Klubben
24.04.18 DK - Copenahgen / Pumpehuset
25.04.18 DE - Osnabruck / Rosenhof
26.04.18 DE - Munich / Backstage Werk
27.04.18 HU - Budapest / Barba Negra Track
29.04.18 AT - Vienna / Simm City
30.04.18 DE - Döbeln / KL 17
01.05.18 PL - Wroclaw / Thanks Jimi Festival
03.05.18 DE - Berlin / Kesselhaus
04.05.18 DE - Wiesbaden / Schlachthof
05.05.18 DE - Cologne / Live Music Hall
06.05.18 FR - Paris / Le Trabendo
08.05.18 CH - Pratteln / Z7
09.05.18 IT - Trezzo Sull'adda / Live Club
---11.05.18 ES - Bilbao / Santana 27
---12.05.18 ES - Madrid / TBA
Festivals 2018
19.05.18 DE - Gelsenkirchen / Rock Hard Festival
26.05.18 DE - Dexheim / Kultur Auf Dem Hof
02.06.18 DE - Ulm / Blaurock Festival
07.06.18 HU - Alsoors / Open Road Fest
09.06.18 SE - Sölvesborg / Sweden Rock
21.06.18 DE - Goarshausen / Rockfels
22.06.18 DE - Hamburg / Harley Days
23.06.18 DE - Leipzig / Matapaloz Festival
06.07.18 DE - Hochstenbach / Fun and Crust Festival
07.07.18 AT - Worgl / Stadtfest
13.07.18 CZ - Vizovice / Masters Of Rock
14.07.18 DE - Willingen / Bike Week
21.07.18 DE - Weigendorf / Open Air Weigendorf
27.07.18 DE - Neuler / Gruabarock
28.07.18 DE - Seebronn / Rock Of Ages
05.08.18 DE - Paderborn / Libori
24.08.18 DE - Haddeby / Baltic Open Air
25.08.18 DE - Königstein / Rock Auf Der Burg
30.08.-02.09.18 DE - Hartenholm / Werner Das Rennen
One More For The Road Herbst-Tour 2018
28.09.18 DE - Burglengenfeld / VAZ
29.09.18 DE - Kaiserslautern / Kammgarn
05.10.18 DE - Konstanz / Kulturladen
12.10.18 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser
13.10.18 DE - Reichenbach / Die Halle
19.10.18 DE - Burgrieden / Riffelhof
20.10.18 DE - Kempten / Kultbox
26.10.18 DE - Ingolstadt / Eventhalle Westpark
KISS KRUISE 8
31.10.18 US - Miami, FL / KISS KRUISE
01.11.18 US - day on sea / KISS KRUISE
02.11.18 US - Key West, FL / KISS KRUISE
03.11.18 US - Nassau, BA / KISS KRUISE
04.11.18 US - day on sea / KISS KRUISE
05.11.18 US - Miami, FL / KISS KRUISE
----07.12.18 DE - Siegburg / Kubana
----08.12.18 DE - Oberhausen / Kulttempel