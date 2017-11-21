Powered by RebelMouse
Premieres

NHOAH - "Abstellgleis" (808 State Remix) (premiere)

Sarah Zupko
21 November

Acid house legends 808 State bring a psychedelic vibe to Berlin producer NHOAH's stunning track "Abstellgleis".

Berlin producer NHOAH's "Abstellgleis" is a lean and slinky song from his album West-Berlin in which he reduced his working instruments down to a modular synthesizer system with a few controllers and a computer. "Abstellgleis" works primarily with circular patterns that establish a trancey mood and gently grow and expand as the piece proceeds. It creates a great deal of movement and energy.

For the release of the "Abstellgleis" EP single, NHOAH enlisted some serious heavyweights for remixes. µ-Ziq contributes his take, as well as legendary UK acid house group 808 State, whose own music has been massively influential across the electronic music spectrum. 808 State's remix ups the vocal choruses, building the song around a vocal center, while adding bubbling and churning synths that raise the psychedelic quotient considerably. Meanwhile, 808 State's big beats turn the more contemplative original song into a genuine dancefloor banger.

808 State's Graham Massey says, "we were happy to remix veteran Berlin producer NHOAH, I feel we share the longer timelines in electronic music, both drawing from a broader Well, while attempting to keep the chrome shining."

NHOAH's "Abstellgleis" releases 1 December via R.O.T Records. "Abstellgleis" is available for pre-order now.

Music

The 10 AC/DC Songs That Are More Important Than You Think

Jesse Fink

In the wake of Malcolm Young's passing, Jesse Fink, author of The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, offers up his top 10 AC/DC songs, each seasoned with a dash of backstory.

AC/DC hard rock blues rock rock list this
Music

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

best music of 2017 best world music fabiano do nascimento quantic nidia góngora tinariwen amadou & mariam oumou sangaré bokanté omar souleyman tamikrest ibibio sound machine les amazones d'afrique
TV

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

jonathan nolan lisa joy drama mystery sci-fi the maze hbo westworld westworld season 1
Music

Native Run - "Sleeping in the Bed I Made" (video) (premiere)

Native Run brings the sensational, pop-sensible arranging that they've been known for to this track without losing any raw emotion along the way.

As indicated by their Facebook biography, Virginia's own Native Run began one fateful day when Rachel Beauregard and Bryan Dawley first joined forces at the behest of mutual friends. Within hours of practice, "magic started exploding everywhere", and their groovy, soul-bearing country music quickly began to be recognized on a national level by the likes of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and beyond.

country americana premiere native run
Music

Paul Kelly: Life Is Fine

Paul Kelly is front and center, singing in a conversational voice or playing in an intimate manner. In this age of trouble, Kelly offers solace in vernacular tones.

In an interview with an Australian publication, Aussie singer-songwriter Paul Kelly explained that the title of his latest release Life Is Fine can be understood in two ways. The first and most obvious one is that life is a good thing. The other interpretation is that life hangs by a thin thread. Life should be treasured because it can end at any time. Kelly did not write the lyrics to the title song. He put the words of Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes to melody.

paul kelly rock folk
8
