Nic Pool Shares Daniel D'Artiste Remix of "The Falls" (premiere)
Tucson singer-songwriter Nic Pool collaborates with MSFTSRep DJ Daniel D'Artiste on a captivating remix of his latest single.
Nic Pool has been riding down "The Falls" since its initial release earlier this year. Since then, the Tucson singer-songwriter has been turning heads and gaining grassroots recognition with the summer scorcher. Generally speaking, Pool is keen to innovate with his blend of R&B and pop-driven influences, and he does it well. Albeit, he has also been dipping his toes into the waters of electronic music with remixes of his single, too.
The latest producer to take on "The Falls" is Daniel D'Artiste. Primarily known for his work as part of Jaden and Willow Smith's MSFTSRep, D'Artiste's resume spans an impressive collection of dance, R&B, hip-hop, and indie pop music. His rearrangement of Pool's single, though, disregards the frills that one might assume that a pop DJ might lay on. Instead, D'Artiste opts to build upon the bones already laid out by Pool in the initial production, staying true to the song's arrangement while wrapping it with layers of additional sound. The end result is a captivating work—an ode to Tucson, heartbreak, and a newfound air of mystery.
Nic Pools' "The Falls" is available now.