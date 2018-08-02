Books02 Aug 2018
Nick Soulsby Reads from His Oral History of 'Swans: Sacrifice and Transcendence'
Swans' story is a story of artistic near-death, defiance, and resurrection. This excerpt brings forth the band's challenges during the Swans Are Dead Tour of 1997.
Rock writer Nick Soulsby's latest, Swans: Sacrifice and Transcendence is comprised of more than 125 original interviews. In this exclusive reading for PopMatters, Soulsby conveys the determination and resilience of the band in the face of difficult and at times exhausting obstacles.
This reading was filmed at the Moth ClubClub in Hackney, London, which is an ex-servicemen's members club. Cheers, Winston.
mixed media nick soulsby jawbone press swans sacrifice and transcendence: the oral history swans are dead tour 1977 oral history experimental rock noise rock no wave post-rock gothic rock michael gira author reading