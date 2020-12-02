NIHITI's Dark Ambient Electronics Suit the Season on 'A New Kind of Weather'

Even at only five tracks long, NIHITI's A New Kind of Weather never feels stunted. A single mood is sustained across the album, giving a sustained tension. There's not a song here that is not intricate and truly beautiful.

