Nikki's Wives Detail the Power and Pain of "Breaking Up" (premiere)
Canadian pop trio Nikki's Wives finds the perfect marriage for a potent single in new video "Breaking Up".
Nikki's Wives was formed on the Canadian underground scene, banging out early rehearsals in a cramped basement space. Within a year the group was headlining a sold-out Victoria's Secret Superbowl party. Longtime fans credit that rise with the outfit's intense live shows and Nikki Whitehead's undeniably charisma, along with the trio's wide music palette. It's one thing to sing pretty melodies supported by bouncy, infectious rhythms, it's another to do them with both middle fingers raised high in the air and a third to do it with the conviction heard on "Breaking Up".
The Ontario trio has just issued a video for that NSFW track, a clip that highlights the outfit's audacity and humor (and features an appearance from the mighty Kittie's Mercedes Lander). Directed by Alexander Sworik, the clip has a complete and convincing narrative that Whitehead recently described. "The song is an anthem for anyone who has ever wanted to tell someone to fuck off but couldn't find the words to say it themselves," she offers. "The relationships shown in the video highlight the innocence of first love, and the anger and lust that comes later on." She adds that the clip was "shot in a $30 motel with the sheets still warm from the previous occupants" making for a truly "sinfully sweet" finished product.