Nilüfer Yanya's "Thanks 4 Nothing" Video and US Live Debut Photos
Promising British musician Nilüfer Yanya made her US debut at the Mercury Lounge in New York City last year and her new video came out yesterday.
Nilüfer Yanya made her US debut in NYC a couple of months ago following the release of "Baby Luv", her first track for ATO Records. Today, Yanya has released the fever dream of a video for her lovely song, "Thanks 4 Nothing", her first single of 2018. "The video was directed by new creative duo ENERGYFORCE, who helped Nilüfer realize her vision of recreating a cult, existing within the aesthetic of a classic indie film. Nilüfer explains "We wanted to make the Handmaid's Tale meets Pulp Fiction. It carries a strong outdated '70s vibe with occult twists where nothing really goes according to plan and nothing really happens. This echoes both the current political climate and the inner failings of a relationship, both cult-like in their own way and blindly following one another, shot on 16mm film for that cinematic effect."
Yanya is a promising musician who has received a lot of buzz for her reflective, soulful guitar songs from The Guardian, Vice, The Independent, and several other sites. The London-based artist performed for an intimate audience in NYC and the show included Xhosa opening the night and Jazzi Bobbi joining Yanya with her saxophone. Though Yanya had only officially released a handful of tracks at the time, it was impressive to catch her live as she played a strong set. Yanya offered PopMatters a chance to learn a little more about her as she dove right into our 20 Questions. Read her responses and then find some clips and photos from her NYC gig below.
1. The latest book or movie that made you cry?
The new Blue Planet ep.1
2. The fictional character most like you?
Midnight - Jacqueline Wilson
3. The greatest album, ever?
I don't think I've discovered it yet.
4. Star Trek or Star Wars?
Neither.
5. Your ideal brain food?
Carrot salad!
6. You're proud of this accomplishment, but why?
Going vegan nearly two years ago. Because I wanna save the planet.
7. You want to be remembered for ...?
Being a decent person.
8. Of those who've come before, the most inspirational are?
Dinosaurs.
9. The creative masterpiece you wish bore your signature?
Victoria directed by Sebastian Schipper.
10. Your hidden talents . . .?
Sewing.
11. The best piece of advice you actually followed?
To look at people's actions, not what they say.
12. The best thing you ever bought, stole, or borrowed?
An eye mask. Lol. Genuinely best £2 investment of my life.
13. You feel best in Armani or Levis or…?
Two-piece suit.
14. Your dinner guest at the Ritz would be?
I don't think I'd ever end up at the Ritz.
15. Time travel: where, when and why?
Would be great to have seen earth before human life.
16. Stress management: hit man, spa vacation or Prozac?
Spa.
17. Essential to life: coffee, vodka, cigarettes, chocolate, or..?
Water.
18. Environ of choice: city or country, and where on the map?
Right now I just want to go back to New York!
19. What do you want to say to the leader of your country?
Hand in your notice.
20. Last but certainly not least, what are you working on, now?
My first album.
Tour Dates:
March 9-18 - Austin, TX @ SXSW
April 9 - Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label
April 10 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
April 11 - Antwerp, BE @ TRIX
April 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
April 13 - Berlin, DE @ Auster Club
April 25 - Istanbul, TR @ Babylon
May 18 - Brighton, GB @ The Great Escape
May 19 - Cardiff, GB @ Buffalo Bar
May 20 - Manchester, GB @ Deaf Institute
May 21 - Birmingham, GB @ The Sunflower Lounge
May 22 - Barrow-In-Furness, GB @ Barrow Library
May 23 - Glasgow, GB @ Broadcast
May 24 - Leeds, GB @ Brudenelll Social Club
May 29 - London, GB @ Village Underground