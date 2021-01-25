Actress Nina Hoss on the Art of Performance

Nina Hoss plays the lead character, Lisa, in Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond's My Little Sister (Schwesterlein). In this interview with PopMatters, she discusses her intimate relationship with the camera and the joy she's found in giving up control.

Nina Hoss as Lisa in My Little Sister (Schwesterlein) (2020) (Courtesy of Film Movement)

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.