Powered by RebelMouse
Music

From Norway and Oregon Come the No Ones with a Potent Dose of Classic Jangle Pop

Rich Wilhelm
05 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Yep Roc Records via Bandcamp

Scott McCaughey and Peter Buck's the No Ones took their sweet time on their debut, The Great Lost No Ones Album, but it was well worth the wait for any indie or pop fan.

The Great Lost No Ones Album
The No Ones

Yep Roc

27 March 2020

"No One Falls Alone", the call for compassion and understanding that opens the No Ones' debut album, The Great Lost No Ones Album, feels like an accidental anthem for the spring of 2020. "If I last another hour without some better bitter news…," sing Scott McCaughey and Frode Strømstad, before eventually noting, "There's no other home / Be kind for no one falls alone."

Those are oddly prescient lyrics for a song that was written and recorded in June 2017 but is just now seeing the light of day. And it's about time. But when your band includes two guys in Norway and two guys in Portland, Oregon, timetables can be weird.

In addition to the McCaughey and Strømstad, the No Ones is comprised of Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen and Peter Buck. McCaughey is the founder of classic Pacific Northwest bands like Young Fresh Fellows and the Minus 5; Arne Kjelsrud Mathisen and Strømstad are members of Norway's I Was a King; and Buck, well, he's been around. As a band, the No Ones have created an album that doesn't necessarily beat any brand new or wildly innovative musical paths but could be one of the most satisfying guitar pop-rock albums you'll hear this year.

"No One Falls Alone", whose lyrics are matched by a soaring pop melody, is the perfect starting point for the album, which touches on a variety of sounds and styles throughout its 13 songs. The second track, "(Going Back to) Stockholm Syndrome", is a guitar rave-up (McCaughey, Buck, and Strømstad all play guitar on the album) that makes room for some woozy keyboards as well.

"Clementine", another uptempo rocker, adds some subtle psychedelic touches to the mix. Meanwhile, McCaughey alludes to "darling Clementine", adding the No Ones to a long line of pop culture entities that have referenced the classic 1884 western folk ballad, "Oh My Darling Clementine", including, but not limited to, Huckleberry Hound, Lieutenant Columbo, Bobby Darin, Tom Lehrer, and movie characters in Hud, Repo Man, and Eternal Sunshine of the Mind.

While the No Ones show a decided proclivity toward rocking out, they've included some dreamy slower tracks on the album. "Sun Station Vadsø" is an evocative description of a Norwegian town, above the Arctic Circle, where the band members have gathered for a pair of music festivals. Another quieter track, the brief "Cinnamon Roll Hair", could be the second-best song about Carrie Fisher ever, combining Fisher's thoughts with a Star Wars reference and a hat tip to the best song about Carrie Fisher ever, Paul Simon's "Hearts and Bones".

The Great Lost No Ones Album ends with "Turn Again", a deliberately Byrds-invoking tune that ruminates on the search for meaning and connection as we grow older, or as we're weathering a life crisis. As with "No One Falls Alone", "Turn Again" wasn't meant to be a pandemic-ready anthem, but it is certainly a song for these times and beyond. And the entire The Great Lost No Ones Album is a record for these times and beyond as well.

Related Articles Around the Web
scott mccaughey i was a king peter buck alternative rock indie rock jangle pop indie pop garage rock power pop yep roc records music review the no ones
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

'Blackface Minstrel Show in Mass Media' Is a Roadmap to a Peculiar, Disturbing Terrain

Tim Brooks' detailed research tells us how blackface didn't die, but found ways to multiply as the entertainment industry grew.

Books

Class, Craft, and the Cost of Ambition: An Interview with 'Lake City' Author Thomas Kohnstamm

While Lake City masquerades as a social climber satire that is really something else, author Thomas Kohnstamm is an open book about his intentions in his work and his hopes for his city.

Music

From Norway and Oregon Come the No Ones with a Potent Dose of Classic Jangle Pop

Scott McCaughey and Peter Buck's the No Ones took their sweet time on their debut, The Great Lost No Ones Album, but it was well worth the wait for any indie or pop fan.

Film

Disruptive Films and Political Turmoil

Facet's Disruptive Film: Everyday Resistance to Power, Volume Two documents the multiple approaches a variety of filmmakers take in wielding video and celluloid for social change.

Music

The 10 Best Country Albums of 2010

The synthesis of the past, present, and future was so much of what country music was about in 2010. Country was still fairly male-dominated in the era, although the changing winds, wherein women would create the most forward-looking music, were already beginning to blow.

Music

All That Jazz and Then Some: An Interview with Defunkt's Joseph Bowie

Constructed with the intricacies of jazz, charged with the muscular pump of rock, and executed with punk's ferocity, Defunkt remains one of popular music's most intriguing acts. Frontman Joseph Bowie talks with PopMatters about the band's long, colourful, and arduous journey.

Music

Nicolás Jaar's 'Cenizas' Is a Woozy, Ambient Masterwork

Cenizas is the sound of Nicolás Jaar skirting around the edges of his own sound—skeletal, stripped-back, examining the little things that made his music so great to begin with.

Music

Whitney Rose Still Goes to Rodeos

The music world has been conquered by women like Whitney Rose, whose guitar based-sounds on We Still Go to Rodeos recall the splendors of the past and move them forward with a kick in the butt.

Music

Satin Nickel Merge Americana and Heavy Rock on "Shadow of Doubt" (premiere)

An old tale is retold with a different take and Americana band Satin Nickel prove heavy is a state of mind on "Shadow of Doubt".

Books

Shahidha Bari's 'Dressed' Is a Well-packed Suitcase

Reading Dressed is rather like the experience of wandering through a department store or a friend's well-curated closet.

Music

Losing Faith and Finding Joy: The Ecstatic Musical Journey of Ben Seretan

Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Seretan recently released Youth Pastoral, possibly his most cohesive work yet. PopMatters spoke to him about his multifaceted musical gifts and his unique artistic path.

Music

Americana's Stephie James Lives Life on the Edge in "Sin City" (premiere)

Nashville up-and-comer Stephie James navigates old-school roots-rock with her dusky soul on the new single, "Sin City".

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.