Nobody's Girl Sparks New Life into Old Classic, "Merry Christmas, Baby" (premiere)
Austin trio Nobody's Girl gives a freewheeling, late night holiday party atmosphere to the holiday classic, "Merry Christmas, Baby".
Nobody's Girl, featuring singer-songwriters BettySoo, Rebecca Loebe, and Grace Pettis, offers a new take on a familiar holiday classic, "Merry Christmas, Baby". The trio's inimitable harmonies and fresh take on the time-honored tune shine throughout and enough that, for a few minutes, you might believe you've never heard the song until now.
"It was really exciting to collaborate with producer Michael Ramos again," the band said recently. "He's worked in the studio and on the road with some of our heroes (folks like Patty Griffin, Lucinda Williams, and Kris Kristofferson) and put together a great cast of players for these sessions. He does a great job keeping the vibe in the studio light and fun, which we think comes through in this recording."
As for the tune itself, Nobody's Girl says, "Our goal with this recording was to create a track that felt like a freewheeling, late night holiday party where anything could happen. This is one of our favorite Christmas songs to sing.
"Some Christmas songs are for the kids. Some are for the radio. Some are serious and sincere. This one's a true Christmas party song. It was custom-made for late night grown up holiday hangs."
Learn more at Nobody's Girl.com.