Noirre Releases Some "STR3SS*" on New Single (premiere)
Noirre's "STR3SS*" takes in everything from dream pop to acid jazz to hip-hop to create something truly joyous and colourful.
Noirre is a Californian artist and producer who's trying to do things a little differently. Taken from his forthcoming album X, new single, "STR3SS*," finds Noirre painting with a rich sonic palette taking in everything from dream pop to acid jazz to hip-hop to create something truly joyous and colourful.
Opening will jazzy live drums and springy keys, the tracks locks into a hip-shaking groove from the outset. Only during the chorus does Noirre draw in the kaleidoscopic threads for a smoother ride before relaxing the reigns once more as the track gallops off in various directions. It's a head spinning yet carefree track that stimulates the face muscles into a smile and then keeps it there. A feeling he was aiming at when making the track, as he explains.
"'STR3SS*' is a song about feeling anxiety/stress everywhere and overcoming it by 'getting the monkey off your back', in your own individual way. It's a reminder to let loose and not deny yourself the things that make you smile."
Like firing white light through a prism, "STR3SS*" takes an idea, views it from Noirre's distinctive perspective and turns it into a kaleidoscopic joy.