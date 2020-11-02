PopMatters is moving to WordPress in December. We will continue to publish on this site as we work on the move. We aim to make it a seamless experience for readers.

Music

'The Great Dismal' Is Nothing's Sharpest and Most Consistent album

John Bergstrom
02 Nov 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Relapse Records via Bandcamp

After a big lineup change, Philadelphia metal-gazers Nothing play to their strengths on their fourth album, The Great Dismal.

The Great Dismal
Nothing

Relapse

30 October 2020

That Nothing's new album would be called The Great Dismal is probably the least surprising thing that has happened all year. The title seems almost inevitable. Even before the worldwide pandemic, lockdowns, quarantines, social unrest, and violence, Nothing frontman Domenic Palermo was not exactly the world's happiest camper. His and his band's various trials and travails have been well-documented; there is no need to rehash them here. But it seems an album promoted as "explor[ing] existentialist themes of isolation, extinction and human behavior in the face of 2020's vast wasteland" was always in the cards for him; it was just a matter of filling in the appropriate year.

In addition to all the external craziness, Nothing have dealt with some inner upheaval, too. Long-time co-writer/singer/guitarist Brandon Setta departed, leaving Palermo and drummer Kyle Kimball as the only band members left from their 2016 fan-favorite Tired of Tomorrow. Along with Setta went a degree of sonic shimmer and the purely romantic element he brought to the band's music. The upside is that it has left Palermo more focused. The Great Dismal is Nothing's sharpest, most concise, and most consistent album to date.

One familiar element is the producer. After work with veteran John Agnello (Dinosaur Junior, Sonic Youth) yielded a more fuzzy, lo-fi sound on Dance on the Blacktop (2018), Palermo has brought back Will Yip, who helmed Tired of Tomorrow. On The Great Dismal, Yip takes Nothing's roaring yet often pretty guitar/effects-heavy sound and hones it down to its essence. This is music that sounds good coming out of the speakers or headphones at high volume. Palermo and new guitarist Doyle Martin's guitars buzz and slice while Kimball's drums pop authoritatively, assaulting the arrangements as much as keeping the beat.

The temptation with a band like Nothing is to describe their music by rattling off a list of whom it sounds like. Indeed, with a few changes in tempo and effects pedals, most of the ten songs on The Great Dismal could have been performed by most of the excellent, loud guitar-based alternative bands of the 1990s. That's not a knock; it is a testament to the quality and confidence of Palermo's songwriting and artistic vision. Yes, there at least a few mid-tempo songs that are anchored by Kimball's open hi-hat. But at least one of those, "Ask the Rust", is cathartic, affecting, and unforgettable, complete with a psyched-out coda. And if the ultra-lush "Blue Mecca" comes across as a slowed-down version of "Ask the Rust", one could argue that in itself is in keeping with shoegaze aesthetics.

Also, though, there is plenty of variation to keep things fresh. The guitar-only opener "A Fabricated Life" is super-pretty but more doomy than romantic, as Palermo observes a society who "sing the same songs / Beat the same old tired drums." The uptempo, drum machine-driven clatter of the single "Say Less" is probably the first Nothing song that could credibly be described as "danceable". Any danger of The Great Dismal getting lost in its nihilistic black hole is put off by the melodious, almost sweet power-pop of "Catch a Fade" and the surging, hand-in-the-air rush of the magnificent "Famine Asylum".

Palermo has a few nifty turns of phrase up his sleeve as well. "Paradise is always somewhere…always somewhere else" goes the album's most memorable chorus, from "In Blueberry Memories". The divebombing grunge guitars on "April Ha Ha" eventually give way to a chilled-out coda in which Martin ponders the question, "Isn't it strange / Watching people try and outrun rain?" Both the line and the song's title seem like references to the pandemic.

Under Yip's guidance, The Great Dismal trades subtlety for distilled power. When it's quiet, a guitar blast is usually only seconds away. There are a few abrupt edits that are the work of Pro-Tools or some such software. But maybe these are small prices to pay for an album that plays to Palermo's strengths in such a satisfying fashion.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
rock shoegaze indie rock dream pop grunge post-punk relapse records music review nothing
8

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Moira Smiley and VOCO's "The Call" Says Stay Strong in Shared Humanity (premiere)

Moira Smiley and VOCO's "The Call" urges to stay strong in our shared humanity against the screaming voices of division. It's a plea for oneness as the US exercises its essential identity as a democracy on 3 November.

Music

'The Great Dismal' Is Nothing's Sharpest and Most Consistent album

After a big lineup change, Philadelphia metal-gazers Nothing play to their strengths on their fourth album, The Great Dismal.

Music

Adulkt Life Feature Huggy Bear Vocalist on 'Book of Curses'

Adulkt Life eschew catchy hooks on Book of Curses, and its brevity works in its favor. At 26 minutes, the band's abrasive punk is quite listenable.

Music

Old School Politicking Gets Powerful Punk Backing on Dead End America's 'Crush the Machine'

Released on Southern Lord to mark the US election, Dead End America spit fire in the direction of Donald Trump on Crush the Machine.

By the Book

When Sunday Comes: Gospel Music in the Soul and Hip-Hop Eras (excerpt)

In this excerpt of Claudrena N. Harold's new book, When Sunday Comes, gospel legend James Cleveland joins the amazing Aretha Franklin to raise the rafters in spirited song.

Claudrena N. Harold
Music

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 40-21

From breathtaking reformulations of shoegaze to British soul revival, this batch of stellar recordings from the 2000s is an eclectic one.

Music

Jefferson Starship Soar Again with 'Mother of the Sun'

Rock goddess Cathy Richardson speaks out about honoring the legacy of Paul Kantner, songwriting with Grace Slick for the Jefferson Starship's new album, and rocking the vote to dump Trump.

Books

Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll (excerpt)

Ikette Claudia Lennear, rumored to be the inspiration for Mick Jagger's "Brown Sugar", often felt disconnect between her identity as an African American woman and her engagement with rock. Enjoy this excerpt of cultural anthropologist Maureen Mahon's Black Diamond Queens, courtesy of Duke University Press.

Maureen Mahon
Music

Ane Brun's 'After the Great Storm' Features Some of Her Best Songs

The irresolution and unease that pervade Ane Brun's After the Great Storm perfectly mirror the anxiety and social isolation that have engulfed this post-pandemic era.

Music

'Long Hot Summers' Is a Lavish, Long-Overdue Boxed Set from the Style Council

Paul Weller's misunderstood, underappreciated '80s soul-pop outfit the Style Council are the subject of a multi-disc collection that's perfect for the uninitiated and a great nostalgia trip for those who heard it all the first time.

Music

ABBA's 'Super Trouper' at 40

ABBA's winning – if slightly uneven – seventh album Super Trouper is reissued on 45rpm vinyl for its birthday.

Music

The Mountain Goats Find New Sonic Inspiration on 'Getting Into Knives'

John Darnielle explores new sounds on his 19th studio album as the Mountain Goats—and creates his best record in years with Getting Into Knives.

Music

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 60-41

PopMatters' coverage of the 2000s' best recordings continues with selections spanning Swedish progressive metal to minimalist electrosoul.

Books

Is Carl Neville's 'Eminent Domain' Worth the Effort?

In Carl Neville's latest novel, Eminent Domain, he creates complexities and then shatters them into tiny narrative bits arrayed along a non-linear timeline.

Film

Horrors in the Closet: Horrifying Heteronormative Scapegoating

The artificial connection between homosexuality and communism created the popular myth of evil and undetectable gay subversives living inside 1950s American society. Film both reflected and refracted the homophobia.

Music

Johnny Nash Refused to Remember His Place

Johnny Nash, part rock era crooner, part Motown, and part reggae, was too polite for the more militant wing of the Civil Rights movement, but he also suffered at the hands of a racist music industry that wouldn't market him as a Black heartthrob. Through it all he was himself, as he continuously refused to "remember his place".

Music

John Hollenbeck Completes a Trilogy with 'Songs You Like a Lot'

The third (and final?) collaboration between a brilliant jazz composer/arranger, the Frankfurt Radio Big Band, vocalists Kate McGarry and Theo Bleckman, and the post-1950 American pop song. So great that it shivers with joy.

Music

The Return of the Rentals After Six Years Away

The Rentals release a space-themed album, Q36, with one absolute gem of a song.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.