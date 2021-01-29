The music on the Notwist's Vertigo Days is "organized sound", as modernist composer Edgard Varèse would say. It clangs, hisses, and pops with human voices, clattering synths, and stylized repetitions.

The Notwist's 'Vertigo Days' Is Disorienting Even As It Elevates

