Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Noveller's 'Arrow' Creates Mini-Symphonies for Guitar and Effects

Bruce Miller
08 Jun 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist via Bandcamp

Experimental guitarist, Noveller's Arrow suggests discoveries, open spaces, the sense of a calm certainty re-occurring over repeated listens.

Arrow
Noveller

Ba Da Bing

12 June 2020

I once introduced a group of undergraduates to my music-themed writing class by showing a video of Sarah Lipstate -- aka Noveller -- playing at the Royal Albert Hall without the sound. I then asked them to write what they suspected her music sounded like based on the visuals alone. Not surprisingly, there were a few Zeppelin references, due to her use of a violin bow. Otherwise, they "heard" heavy riffs, squealing feedback, punk attitude. In other words, rock and roll as we know it, likely due to assumptions many of us make about the electric guitar conjuring sonic overload with help from a floor covered in effects pedals, as well as the long shadows cast by rock's 20th-century heyday.

After we heard a few descriptions, I played the video again with sound. I watched my students' express collective bafflement when they listened to the glacial, all-enveloping symphonies she was coaxing out of a single six-string as she swung her guitar to the sky before stabbing out a new frequency. It was one way of letting them know that music has the power to rearrange as many assumptions as it might reinforce.

And upending notions of what an electric guitar can do is something Lipstate's been doing successfully over more than a dozen releases in as many years. Not to mention her work sound tracking film and Radiolab podcasts, or providing Iggy Pop the perfect backdrop for his dramatic reading of a Dylan Thomas poem. Arrow finds her having moved from Brooklyn to LA, and it's a challenge not making assumptions that such a radical change in landscape has affected the music here. There's even a track titled "Canyons".

There is much calm and introspective about Arrow; sounds appear to ripple and echo outward while sustained tones change pitch in the background. "Zeaxanthin" provides a perfect example of this, as what sounds like a distant sonar arises from the murk over the track's eight-plus minutes. "Pattern Recognition," begins with a clear, repeated phrase, a giveaway to listeners that this is guitar-based music, although it is soon engulfed in fog and portending riffery before disappearing altogether. "Thorns" is likely to be the album's most dreamy catharsis, starting off worryingly before scooping shards of harmony into the mix, which, bit by bit, overtake the music as a nearly subconscious calm erases the track's first several minutes.

The album suggests discoveries, open spaces, the sense of a calm certainty re-occurring over repeated listens. Think of it as a less jagged Rudolph Grey, or perhaps a more serene Urthona. Whatever the case, Lipstate has given us a recording of our dreams, often as inexplicable as they are amorphous or disturbing.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
experimental ambient instrumental drone ba da bing music review noveller
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

Music and Mind-Bending in David Mitchell's 'Utopia Avenue'

Woven into Utopia Avenue David Mitchell stitches a subtle critique of the impacts of the pot-heavy, lysergic-immersed, and heady music's ambitions on pop culture, moral choices, and even tripping itself.

Music

Michael Olatuja Cooks Up Some "Lagos Pepper Soup" with Angélique Kidjo (premiere)

Bassist Michael Olatuja and legend Angélique Kidjo celebrate life and culture on "Lagos Pepper Soup".

Music

2nd Grade Go From 'Hit to Hit' with Indie Power Pop Delights

Some sincere goofiness would feel glorious right about now. 2nd Grade, a power-pop group from Philly, have the goods we need in heaps on their full-length debut, Hit to Hit.

Music

Bibio's 'Sleep on the Wing' Is a Sweet Piece of Folk Music

On Sleep on the Wing, Bibio continues his fascination with mid-20th century British folk music that listeners heard on last year's Ribbons.

Music

The James Carney Sextet Remain Quietly Essential on 'Pure Heart'

Jazz pianist and composer James Carney returns with a session featuring sparkling collective improvisation and inventive composition.

Music

Diana Ross Mixes It Up on 'Supertonic'

Diana Ross' Supertonic begs the question: what does Motown music mean in 2020?

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 2)

PopMatters is 20 and to celebrate we are looking back at the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Part two covers the most memorable albums from March through June, highlighted by monster hits from the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Moby, and Travis.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

I Went on a Jewel Bender During Quarantine. This Is My Report.

COVID-19 sure sucked the life out of things. I found some comfort in Jewel. That's right. Jewel.

Music

The Most Memorable Albums of 1999 (Part 1)

PopMatters is 20 this year -- until October when we are 21 -- and a 2009 special section celebrates the popular music that defined the year of our birth. Today we kick things off with albums from January through March, highlighted by Eminem's debut and stellar pop from XTC and Blur.

Books

Lerone Bennett, Jr. Wrote Black History into Modern America at Ebony Magazine

E. James West's new book explores Lerone Bennett, Jr.'s impact as a popular Black historian. It's a gateway to a body of work that still speaks to Black rage, struggle and hope, yesterday and today.

Music

Mr. Bungle Return with First Recording Since 1999, A Cover of "Fuck the USA"

Mike Patton's Mr. Bungle release a cover of the Exploited's "Fuck the USA". But what does it mean beyond its general timeliness?

Film

'The King of Staten Island' Presides Over Self-Pity

Judd Apatow's latest arrested development comedy, The King of Staten Island, is short on laughs and long on running time.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.