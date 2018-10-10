Music10 Oct 2018
Oddzoo Introduces Listeners to 'Future Flesh' (album stream)
Photo: Julien Lachaussée / Courtesy of Pioneer Music Press
European trio Oddzoo taps into sounds that will appeal to fans of the Soft Moon, M83, A Perfect Circle, and Cult of Luna.
Post-wave outfit Oddzoo releases its latest album, Future Flesh (with artwork by Kerstin Paillard), Friday, October 12 via Blood Music. (The LP can be ordered here for U.S. fans and here for European fans). The trio, which draws members from a variety of European corners, is joined by Perturbator on "Vantablack" and Carpenter Brut on "Anarchy Road". The music appeals to the noisiest of the noisy (think Pavement in its most extreme) and the most sublime of Crystal Castles, intersecting with the Dadaists and the space-inflected moods of Astronoid.
