Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Oil Boom - "Terribility" (video) (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
22 November
Photo: Annie Nelson

Dallas' Oil Boom offers up sweet-style glam, T. Rex-like bubblegum or what a vintage video game scored by Jeff Lynne might sound like on "Terribility".

Oil Boom is a rock band with a sense of humor but also a deep well of great songs. The Dallas outfit's last album, Terribility, demonstrates this with plenty of smile-inducing guitar playing and riffs and rhythms that are impossible to forget. The latest offering from that disc, which released on 20 October, is the title track. In its inimitable style, the group has created a video that perfectly encapsulates the mood of the song.

You could call it sweet-style glam, T. Rex-like bubblegum (in the best sense) or what a vintage video game scored by Jeff Lynne might sound like. Then again, you could just chalk it up to Oil Boom's knack for knowing how to see into your soul and transport you to the kind of rock 'n' roll heaven you don't have to die to enter.

Guitarist Ryan Taylor's sense of humor is as evident in his music as it is in his reflection on the group's new video. "It seems of late that our culture is reaching peak terribility in basically every sphere," he says. “And what better time to document that than with a song that makes absolutely no sense and is just a bunch of random words (good, bad, dumb, sad) strung together amidst a video backdrop of assorted CD-ROM computer graphics/fonts? Rickey Kinney, AKA Squanto, directed this and if he doesn't get a 2018 Dove Award for editing, we riot.

There may be a riot, but one might suggest that it'll be to get down to the next Oil Boom gig or when iTunes runs out of copies of Terribility.

Related Articles Around the Web
oil boom rock premiere
Music

Hip-Hop: How We Got from a South Bronx Birthday Party to a Global Force

Even though it took time and intervention for hip-hop to expand beyond the South Bronx, that may have been for the better in the long run.

Many, many people with an internet connection, including yours truly, spent a fair amount of time on 11 August 2017 entranced by a Google Doodle.

This wasn't your typical such creation, no short animation linking to a Wikipedia entry. This particular Doodle was a full-blown, interactive immersive into the world of hip-hop music. After a brief tutorial from longtime rap evangelist Fab 5 Freddy, Doodlers were turned loose to not only hear some classic hip-hop breakbeats but also work a digital turntable hookup and try their hands at rocking the house.

Keep reading... Show less
Negritude 20 Sugarhill Gang Afrika Bambaataa Q-Tip Grandmaster Flash Grand Wizard Theodore Zulu Nation Sylvia Robinson Mercedes Ladies DJ Kool Herc hip-hop
Music

The Best World Music of 2017

Photo: Tiago Augusto (Courtesy of artist)

This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

If 2016 was a year of gut-punching realities around the globe, then 2017 at its best was a year of moving forward with renewed energy, of voices rising and demanding to be heard. Whether at rallies, on social media, or in music, the world this year was full of strongly worded messages. This year, some of the most powerful sounds across the global music industry were those that resisted injustice, whether by directly rejecting it or surviving in spite of it.

Keep reading... Show less
best music of 2017 best world music fabiano do nascimento quantic nidia góngora tinariwen amadou & mariam oumou sangaré bokanté omar souleyman tamikrest ibibio sound machine les amazones d'afrique
TV

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

Keep reading... Show less
jonathan nolan lisa joy drama mystery sci-fi the maze hbo westworld westworld season 1
Music

Keyon Harrold: The Mugician

Photo: Deneka Peniston (Shore Fire Media)

A strong trumpeter puts together a potpourri of jazz, soul, hip-hop, strings, and even reggae with imagination and some daring.

Like nearly every jazz musician of his generation, Keyon Harrold was schooled in the straight-ahead jazz tradition but has a rich engagement with popular music, particularly hip-hop. He was born in 1980 in Ferguson, MO, but he is a product of the jazz program at the New School in New York — and of the worldwide music industry, having played with the Count Basie Orchestra, the Roy Hargrove big band, Billy Harper's group, Common, Mary J. Blige, Maxwell, Eminem, and Rihanna (among others).

Keep reading... Show less
jazz robert glasper big k.r.i.t. keyon harrold r&b hip-hop
6
Music

Yesterday's Jukebox: Jackson Browne - 'Running on Empty' (1977)

When that last guitar's been packed away: Forty years ago, Jackson Browne introduced a new kind of concept album.

By 1977 Jackson Browne had released four albums, the most recent one (The Pretender, in 1976) hailed as a commercial and artistic breakthrough, thanks to the singles "Here Come Those Tears Again" and the title track. His discography up to that point was pretty standard singer/songwriter fare that drew comparisons to contemporaries like James Taylor and Cat Stevens. Nobody could have predicted the conceptual shift of his next album, but chart success and critical accolades have proven that Running on Empty, the album he released 40 years ago on 6 December, was probably the right artistic move.

Keep reading... Show less
classic rock 1970s yesterday's jukebox concept albums jackson browne rock folk country rock soft rock
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2017 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image