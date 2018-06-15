Oldermost's "Same to Me" Touches on One of Love's Inevitable Moments (premiere)
Philadelphia quartet Oldermost dazzles with the soothing and the strange on "Same to Me".
Oldermost's "Same to Me" is a gorgeous, acoustic driven song that calls to mind the hazy glaze of M. Ward married to the purest strains of chamber pop and the dizzying, romantic turns of '70s-style balladry. Culled from the LP How Could You Ever Be the Same, it's indicative of the group's sonic evolution. The collection focuses on the intersection and parallels/contradictions of neuroticism and mysticism heard in vocalist Bradford Bucknum's performances which traverse a spectrum of moods including the sweet and the somber. Rounded out by guitarist Mike Sobel, bassist Dan Wolgemuth and drummer Stephen Robbins, Oldermost produced this LP on its own, mixing it with Jeff Ziegler (Kurt Vile, the War on Drugs) and shipping it off to Ryan Schwabe (Hop Along) for mastering.
There's a simplicity to this particular song, though, an understated emotional quality that eases its way into your life, takes over and soon as "Same to Me" registering as one of your favorite new songs. Bucknum says that his intention wasn't necessarily to create something so insidious in its addictive properties. "I wanted to write a love song where one of the most tender and sweet phrases one could utter to their partner was 'you've changed'," he offers.