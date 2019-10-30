LA Pop/R&B Artists OSTON and Michael Minelli Pair for the Impassioned "Stay for Me" (premiere)
Featuring Michael Minelli, LA pop artist OSTON's infectious new single "Stay for Me" is about "living somewhere between hopefulness and naivety".
Originally from Park City, Utah, Austin Wolfe moved to Los Angeles in the pursuit of developing her new pop project, OSTON. Since the release of Sitting at the Kids Table earlier this year, she has found footing in the pop world through her infectious, layered arrangements and soulful vocals. Her latest single, "Stay for Me", drops today, and features fellow LA pop artist, Michael Minelli. Together, the two create a powerful duet, commandeering the fast-paced pop song with fiery vocals that convey the heartache and yearning of its lyrics.
On "Stay for Me", OSTON and Minelli tell PopMatters, "Sometimes in relationships we get side-tracked and lose sight of how important the other person is to us. It becomes terrifying when you see the end of something you love, and you want to do everything you can to right the wrongs and get back on track. However, both parties know that no matter how much is done to restore the past, things will never be the same. This song is about living somewhere between hopefulness and naivety."