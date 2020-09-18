Otis Junior and Dr. Dundiff Tells Us "When It's Sweet" It's So Sweet
Neo-soul singer Otis Junior teams with fellow Kentuckian Dr. Dundiff and his hip-hop beats for the silky, groovy "When It's Sweet".
Otis Junior is an alternative R&B singer from Louisville, Kentucky with a silky, mellifluous voice that recalls some of the sweetest soul music of the 1970s. Speaking of "sweet", for Otis Junior's latest single, he teams up with noted Kentucky hip-hop producer Dr. Dundiff, who provides a minimalistic backdrop that allows Otis' vocals the deserved spotlight. Rap-tap, gentle beats with a delicate groove power "When It's Sweet", a bit of groovy soul-pop perfect for easing you into the weekend when the indulgences really kick in.
"We all know what's it like to overindulge. Whether it's a tummy ache from too much candy, or the heartache of sweet, sweet love, 'When It's Sweet' is a reminder that everything that is good to you is not necessarily good for you," says Otis Junior. Meanwhile, Dr. Dundiff adds, "I always title the instrumentals for Otis, and he uses the title to write his lyrics. 'When It's Sweet' is something everyone can relate to. Wanting something so bad, but it feels so good at the same time."