Powered by RebelMouse
Books

Ottessa Moshfegh's 'Death in Her Hands' Is Not What It Seems

Jesse Kavadlo
17 Jul 2020

A character named Magda dies, and lives, in language only in Ottessa Moshfegh's Death in Her Hands. But then again, don't all literary characters?

Death in Her Hands
Ottessa Moshfegh

Penguin

June 2020

Other

What happens to a murder mystery without the murder?

It's a mystery. But not in the sense of the literary genre, or a secret. It's a mystery in the sense of religious awe: that which awaits interpretation. And so, Death in Her Hands, Ottessa Moshfegh's new novel, opens with these italicized words:

Her name was Magda. Nobody will ever know who killed her. It wasn't me. Here is her dead body.

"But," our narrator tells us, "there was no body." There is only the handwritten note, and for the reminder of the novel, the narrator's interpretations.

Our narrator turns out to be a 72-year-old widow named Vesta Gul. She tells us that it's pronounced "gull", like the bird, but people keep pronouncing it "gool", like the corpse-eating monster, which might be revealing. Vesta has recently moved from the Midwest to a former campsite in the Northeast with her new dog, Charlie, after the death of her old husband, Walter, a professor of epistemology. But Vesta's breakfast habits tell us far more than any plot summary:

The bagels I had every morning for breakfast were from the supermarket and came precut in a package of half a dozen. They weren't particularly healthy—bleached flour, full of preservatives—nor were they very tasty. They were chewy and dry, and sweet in a way bagels ought not be. But I liked them anyway. I hadn't bought myself a toaster. It seemed like an unnecessary luxury when I had a perfectly good oven. But who wants to heat an entire oven just to warm a bad bagel? It didn't matter. I ate them cold, one every morning, Tuesday through Sunday. Monday morning, when I'd run out of bagels, I drove the Bethsmane and got a donut….

And so, between Vesta's agitation, isolation, and an imagination that we discover had been thwarted by Walter, who turns out to be less benign than we thought, a dead body isn't necessary for an investigation after all.

Vesta, whose name comes from the Latin, "to dwell", indeed dwells upon the problem. She immediately invents a scenario for the murder, using the ready-made language of crime stories already familiar to us: "…her hands hog-tied behind her back, the blood from the stab wounds leaching into the ground… Or maybe 'hog-tied' would be a bit too strong. Maybe 'stab wounds' were too graphic too soon."

She invents an identity for Magda: "This was not a Jenny or Sally or Mary or Sue. Magda was a name for a character with substance, a mysterious past. Exotic, even." She imagines who left the note, this time inventing a name from whole cloth ("Blake"), and a set of accompanying characters and circumstances for Magda's backstory, the life that led to the death, and the note.

When her conjecture still isn't enough, Vesta goes to the library and uses its computer to search, "Is Magda dead?" (That she uses Ask Jeeves is one of the only time markers in the novel—without it, the setting feels like it could be almost any time, or timeless.) She then finds a link to "TOP TIPS FOR MYSTERY WRITERS!" which provides the prompts that lead to the entire following chapter.

Death in Her Hands, then, is less a murder mystery, or even a mystery, than a work of metafiction, a story about how we construct our stories, of telling the story of telling the story. There's little dialogue, since Vesta has almost no one to talk to—mainly Charlie, her dog, who does not respond, and reconstructed memories of Walter, who unfortunately does. There's little action—once the note is discovered on the top of page one, the trip to the library is the most momentous event for much of the novel. And I don't think it counts as a spoiler to reveal that there is no revelation, twist—or body.

Instead, Magda dies, and lives, in language only. But then again, don't all literary characters? The difference, of course, is that Moshfegh keeps reminding us that Magda is Vesta's creation, just as Vesta is Moshfegh's. In its use of irony and indirection to explore Vesta's psychology, Death in Her Hands is reminiscent of Henry James' modern realism; in its attention to the ways in which our mysteries are constructed more than they are solved with language, Death in Her Hands evokes Paul Auster's postmodern detective stories.

But more than James or Auster, Moshfegh presents a narrator who has, as a woman, been shut out of the narrative and artistic process. "If I was an artist," Vesta muses, "I thought I would paint a huge black-and-red canvas, stabbing with my brush in a frenzy until I fell down on the floor in a heap, sweating and dizzy, the world spinning above me. I wished I could be breathless like that, and for so long I'd believed I couldn't."

She is in line with aspiring painter Lilly Briscoe, of Virginia Woolf's To the Lighthouse, of whom resident misogynist Charles Tansley says, "Women can't paint, women can't write." As the book continues, Vesta more and more frequently recalls Walter's contempt, his dismissals, his abuse. She is descended from Sula Peace, from Toni Morrison's Sula, of whom Morrison writes, "Like any artist with no art form, she became dangerous."

Death in Her Hands becomes Vesta's canvas, her art form, and in conjuring Magda, Vesta engages in, and surpasses, Walter in his own field, epistemology. Epistemology examines the nature and the acquisition of knowledge—not just what we know, but how we know what we know. This is, in its own way, exactly what Vesta, and Moshfegh, attempt to determine.

In an interview with the New York Times, Moshfegh referred to Death in Her Hands as "a loneliness story". "I hope," she said, "that when people read this book, they're not like, 'Oh God, it's another Ottessa book about this woman in isolation.'" Of course, it is another Ottessa book about a woman in isolation. Scheduled for an April 2020 release but delayed until June because of the coronavirus, Death in Her Hands arrived exactly when readers had spent the better part of their year distancing.

But we should also heed Moshfegh. It's not just a story about a woman in isolation. It will be tempting for many readers to seeDeath in Her Hands as a lonely woman's descent into madness, or to read Vesta as "a narrator whose unreliability is well earned", as the publisher's blurb instructs. In asking which parts of our lives take place inside of our heads—our inaction—versus in our hands—our actions—Moshfegh presents an unreliable narrator. But we should not focus on the unreliable part. We should focus on the word narrator. Using the note about Magda, Vesta is able, after being denied the opportunity for her whole life, to create a story about a woman who, much like herself, was silenced.

In its stripped-down prose and story, Moshfegh offers not a poetic experience, but a noetic one. We are given an almost mystical view into Vesta's mind. When Vesta finds the note, she holds a woman's death in her hands. When we read Moshfegh's book, we hold a woman's life.

Photo by ©Jake Belcher courtesy of Penguin Press

Additional Work Cited

Christensen, Lauren. "Ottessa Moshfegh Is Only Human". New York Times. 16 April 2020.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
death in her hands mystery fiction literature women in literature penguin press book review ottessa moshfegh
7
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Books

Ottessa Moshfegh's 'Death in Her Hands' Is Not What It Seems

A character named Magda dies, and lives, in language only in Ottessa Moshfegh's Death in Her Hands. But then again, don't all literary characters?

Music

Going Beyond the Neutron Dance with Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters

Ruth Pointer reflects on her multi-faceted career with the Pointer Sisters, honors the memory of her sister Bonnie, and shares the joy found in her music -- and fashion.

Music

Evicshen Is the Mad Scientist of Industrial Noise with 'Hair Birth'

Experimental sound artist Evicshen brings uniquely crafted dissonance to her striking debut LP Hair Birth.

Music

David Ramirez Storms Into New Ground with 'My Love Is a Hurricane'

David Ramirez moves a step further from his roots on My Love Is a Hurricane while maintaining what makes his art so indelible.

Music

Italian Producer Populous Collaborates with Women Around the Globe on 'W'

Populous produces coolly electronic tracks that range from dreamy to pure dancefloor, pulling sounds from Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Mangia's home country of Italy.

Music

GS Sultan's 'Music for a Living Water' Is a Meditative Love Letter to Liquid

Electronic composer GS Sultan's Music for a Living Water is experimental but also warm and highly accessible.

Film

The "Luxurious Loneliness" of Anime Film 'Perfect Blue'

In Satoshi Kon's 1997 masterpiece, Perfect Blue, former J-Pop idol Mima Kirigoe's crisis of identity echoes our current 'epidemic' of loneliness -- upsetting the boundary between private and public agency, the desire to hide and the compulsion to be seen.

Books

Trixie Mattel on Horror Movie Gin, Writing a Book, and How Not to Photograph a Drag Queen

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel spills the beans on her new book and so much more. "It's a wonderful book. I'm ready to have my roller coaster at Universal Studios based on this book."

Music

Tobi Debuts the Soulful Pop of "Can't Control Me" and "Puzzle Piece (Mirror)" (premiere)

Gogol Bordello/Dälek collaborator Tobi has shared the stage with everyone from Green Day to Danzig and now steps out with a deeply personal collection of songs, Puzzle Pieces.

Music

VEAUX's "Tell Me That You Love Me" Examines Life as a Black Man in a Conservative Community (premiere)

VEAUX's Aaron Wagner wrote their latest single, "Tell Me That You Love Me", as a direct response to his experiences growing up as a Black liberal in a white conservative town.

Reviews

Kent Russell Seeks the Soul of Florida on Epic Road Trip, on Foot

In a bit of drunken revelry, Kent Russell and his buddies decide it is their destiny to tell the gonzo story of Florida in the time when Trump is campaigning for president.

Music

The 12 Best Brian Wilson Songs

From massive hits to obscure, experimental pop compositions, Brian Wilson's music is always thoughtful, idiosyncratic, and as thrilling today as it was in the 1960s.

Music

Victoria Bailey's "Skid Row" Exemplifies the Bakersfield Sound (premiere + interview)

Victoria Bailey emerges with "Skid Row", a country romp that's an ode to an LA honky-tonk and the classic California Bakersfield sound.

Music

We the Commas Dish Out Summertime Magic with "Custom Made" (premiere)

Emerging "surf alternative R&B" trio We the Commas' feel-good, soulful single feels "Custom Made" for summer.

Music

Americana's S.G. Goodman Discusses Activism and Changing Minds in the Rural South

Folk rocker S.G. Goodman discusses changing hearts and minds in the rural American South, all while releasing her debut album in the middle of a global pandemic. Goodman is a rising artist to watch.

Music

Shinichi Atobe's 'Yes' Sports an Appealing Electronic Eeriness

Despite its reverence for the roots of house music, an appealing eeriness blows through electronic producer Shinichi Atobe's Yes like a salty sea breeze.

Music

Irmin Schmidt Meets John Cage on 'Nocturne'

Irmin Schmidt goes back to his Stockhausen roots with a new live album, Nocturne: Live at the Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival.

Music

Country's Corb Lund Finds the Absurd in 'Agricultural Tragic'

On Corb Lund's Agricultural Tragic, he sings of grizzly bears, tattoos, hunting rats and elk, the meaning of author Louis L'Amour's fiction, and the meaning of life.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.