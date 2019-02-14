Oakland Punk Trio Ötzi Toys With Superstitions Via "Charms" (premiere)
"Charms" highlights Ötzi's energetic performances, blend of melodic rock, and high-energy punk.
Oakland, California's Ötzi return with the EP Part Time Punk Sessions, recorded in September 2018, after the trio had performed on the famed KXLU radio show of the same name. In the same tradition as the late John Peel's Peel Sessions, Part Time Punk Sessions is hosted by Michael Stock who carefully curates the performances. Emerging from this latest EP is the track "Charms", a two-minute blast of edgy, energetic punk rock that speaks to Ötzi's extreme punk traits while maintaining a particular melodic flair.
"It's a playful take on superstitions, belief systems meant to manage our fears," says singer/bassist Akiko Sampson. "Gina sings about archaic superstitions that now seem strange to a modern mentality, and I do a new take on an old nursery rhyme that ascribes numerology significance to gender identity, astral travel, love and grief." Sampson adds, "Overall the song is really steeped in our punk roots, fast and loud and tongue-in-cheek. So we had a great time playing it for this session," continues Sampson.
"I'm a huge fan of Peel Sessions and have been loving the recordings Part Time Punks have been doing," says drummer Gina Marie. "So this was extra fun."
UPCOMING SHOWS
03/21 @ Elbo Room Jack London – Oakland, CA (Supporting Actors)
04/14 @Star Theater – Portland, OR (Supporting 1919)
04/20 @ Starline Social Club – Oakland, CA (Supporting Lebanon Hanover)