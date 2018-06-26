Experimental Electronic Duo OZMOTIC Attempt an "Elusive Balance" on Their New Album (premiere)
OZMOTIC's Elusive Balance examines the relationship between humans and nature through minimalist ambient with classical and jazz elements, various bits of noise, and a cinematic scope.
Italian experimental electronic music duo OZMOTIC (Simone Bosco and Riccardo Giovinetto) use music, art, and theatre to probe the deep questions facing humanity. They will often use visual art, as well as various performers to enliven and bring another level to their music. OZMOTIC's latest album, Elusive Balance, releasing 6 July via Touch, examines the relationship between humans and nature through minimalist ambient with classical and jazz elements, various bits of noise, and a cinematic scope. You can almost think of their sound as chamber ambient as the duo smartly utilize silence and pauses to dramatic effect while keeping the sound lean and focused.
OZMOTIC tells PopMatters that "Elusive Balance explores the relationship between humans and nature, as well as the search for balance. Equilibrium is a junction point and evolutionary engine - unstable and elusive. Musically the album seeks of resolution of sound contrast, in a continuous search for an emotional component that gives a feeling of tension and stillness simultaneously."