Music

Palm Haze's "Almost Soon" Is Noisy, Shoegazey, and Delightful (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
25 Jul 2019
Photo: Marie Catafesta / Girlie Action

Brazilian-born, Canadian-based duo Palm Haze deliver a deliciously weighty bit of goth-cum-shoegaze that feels like this could be one of your new favorite bands.

Formed in Ilhabela, Brazil and now based in Vancouver, Canada, Palm Haze offer up a delicious, hammering bit of fuzzy, noisy shoegaze-inspired fun via the track "Almost Soon", culled from the duo's upcoming album, Rêve Bleu, due 9 August via Detroit's YHS Records. Clanging, clattering and capable of enveloping the listener's ears in a narcotic-like embrace, "Almost Soon" is perfectly balanced between the emotional heft of the Cure at their heaviest (think: Pornography) and the brilliant, cathartic drive of My Bloody Valentine. "Almost Soon" is available everywhere 26 July.

