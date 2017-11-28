Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Pathway to Paris Benefit Draws Attention to "1,000 Cities" Project.

Sachyn Mital
2m
Photo: Sachyn Mital

With the aid of Patti Smith, Joan Baez, Michael Stipe and more, Pathway to Paris raised awareness of climate change and their "1,000 Cities" initiative at Carnegie Hall.

Pathway to Paris was co-founded by Jesse Paris Smith, daughter of Patti Smith, and Rebecca Foon with a mission to mitigate climate change through activism and to "help turn the Paris Agreement into real action". Including the two founders, the non-profit organization has strong connections to musicians, artists, and activists around the world, many of whom combined forces at Carnegie Hall on November 5th to raise awareness of the "1,000 Cities" campaign. "1,000 Cities" is an ambitious project under which the hope is to have cities around the world pledge to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2040, a stronger target than considered in the Paris Climate Accords.

Performers, speakers and UN dignitaries at Carnegie Hall included Bill McKibben, Dr. Vandana Shiva, Michael Stipe, Flea, Talib Kweli, Joan Baez, Cat Power, Tanya Tagaq, Tenzin Choegyal, Olafur Eliasson, Mila Rosenthal and Jo Sheuer (of the UN Development Program), and the aforementioned folks. The performances included a tremendous version of "Get By" from Kweli (with Flea on bass) which found Baez dancing along to the audience's delight, Baez's take on Antony and the Johnson's "Another World", Stipe delivering "Nature Boy" by Nat King Cole, and, of course, the finale with Patti Smith and pretty much everyone else incanting "People Have the Power".

International performers and artists offered different musical perspectives than what many in the audience were likely accustomed to. Choegyal performed a beautiful "Heartstrings" accompanied by Foon and Jesse Paris Smith while Tagaq's guttural vocals resonated throughout the hall above an accompaniment from Jeffrey Zeigler. The most stirring moment in the night involved Eliasson's Little Sun solar project. Under every seat was a solar light (later to be donated to those in need in Puerto Rico) that brightened the Hall as it became an element of a bigger art piece -- the thousands of lights were raised and moved as one, for a video.

Pathway continues to provide their followers with notices of political activism. They recently called for New Yorkers to attend a climate change-related public hearing from public advocate Tish James. Steps like these may be small ones on the path to reaching "1,000 Cities", but they would be progress nonetheless. Foon spoke with us in a bit more detail about the goals the "1,000 Cities" campaign ahead of the Carnegie Hall show. After you read what she said, please make sure to take action, reach out to your leaders.

Pathway to Paris is committed to helping turn the Paris Agreement into reality and this requires a global dialogue. We believe that we can help build a movement through music and art that is committed to turning the Paris agreement into action. We also believe a solution to climate change comes from transforming our communities, one city at a time. Pathway to Paris is launching 1,000 Cities to help unite the world to turn the Paris Agreement into action. The initiative invites 1,000 Cities around the world to become 100% renewable and transition off of fossil fuels to make Paris real. And cities are responding.

We are reaching out to small, medium and large scale cities as we believe the transformation needs to come for cities of all shapes and sizes. All different size cities are responding depending on where they are at with their climate action planning. We have just launched a campaign that anyone can sign to urge city's leaders to reject fossil fuels and commit to 100% renewable energy by 2040. You can check it out here.

We are working on creating a strong network to help support cities not only to create ambitious climate action plans, but to also create financial mechanisms through a strong partnership -- mechanisms to turn the action plans into reality... a renewables future that is thriving within a powerful transformed green economy.

TV

"The Evolution of Sin" in 'Westworld'

Angela Sarafyan in Westworld, "Dissonance Theory" (2016) (IMDB)

The uncanny similarity of scenes in this show to the Hollywood harassment/abuse stories -- up to and including the proposition that suffering can advance one's career -- reveals Westworld to be too content to reenact the mechanisms of systemic abuse.

Ten years ago, Roger Ebert wrote of Christopher Nolan's The Prestige, "it's quite a movie -- atmospheric, obsessive, almost satanic" ultimately offering "nothing but a trick about a trick." That this assessment was part of a positive review underscores how marvelously skilled Nolan and his brother/co-writer Jonathan had already become in writing tricky, enigmatic narratives that enchanted the viewer -- as long as the viewer remained unconcerned with finding coherent stakes or thinking too deeply about moral implications.

Music

The Best Jazz of 2017

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably.

The best and most exciting jazz of 2017 is increasingly happening at the intersection of different streams of music. Reveling in a diversity of influences and therefore a kind of complexity makes it "art music", inevitably. Hence the sense that jazz, for some time now, scratches by, barely, well outside of pop culture. But the dazzle of this form in 2017 is that still draws deeply from popular music — particularly hip-hop and black American music of various styles — while still insisting on its own tradition of improvisation and radical freedoms.

Film

Authors of Our Identity: Filmmaker Eliza Hittman on 'Beach Rats'

(chrislawrance.com )

Beach Rats captures the tumultuous divide between one's mind and feelings, as well as the duality of one's nature.

Eliza Hittman's sophomore feature Beach Rats (2017), continues a thematic inclination towards sexual angst following her 2013 debut feature, It Felt Like Love. While the former followed Lila's pursuit of a sexual encounter with an older man, which only deepened the danger of her predicament, Beach Rats looks to the pressures confronting masculinity.

Books

On the Cathartic POW!er of Appropriating Trumpisms

The Unquotable Trump is a devious, dark, disturbing, brilliant delight that will prove the standard bearer for texts from the resistance.

Imagine a renegade Comics Visual Arts Instructor at some distant bucolic college introducing an assignment that will last seemingly indefinitely -- a year or perhaps eight years -- based on the shifting winds of change. The students in this class are expected to place a tyrannical American fascist leader in different, sometimes radical contexts. These are comic hijinks at their most tragically hip, their most pointed and depressing.

Film

'I, Tonya': Sympathy for a Tabloid Villain

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya (2017) (© 2017 - Neon / IMDB)

This biopic about ice skater Tonya Harding is a slashing, kickass comedy about class warfare, media manipulation, and one of history's stupidest criminal conspiracies.

"This is bullshit. I never did this," Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie) assures viewers in the meta-comedy I, Tonya just after she is seen unloading a blast of buckshot at her fleeing husband, Jeff Gillooly (Sebastian Stan). Not that most of us would blame her. At that point, we already saw Jeff beat her for saying the wrong thing, or just for being there. Before that there was a long stretch of verbal and emotional abuse from LaVona (Allison Janney), Tonya's cold-eyed villain of a mother. So this is somebody who had good reason to pick up a shotgun and let fly. Like Tonya says about the shotgun incident and later about the guy who in 1994 clubbed Nancy Kerrigan's knee just days before Olympic trials: She didn't do it. But, like Velma sings in Chicago's "Cell Block Tango": "I didn't do it / But if I'd done it / How could you tell me that I was wrong?"

