Paul Luc - "Restless Mind" (audio) (stream)
On "Restless Mind", Paul Luc establishes himself as an exceptional 21st century bard who knows his way around evoking complex emotions in song.
The folk-rock swing of Paul Luc's upcoming Bad Seed is representative of the whole human condition. Following his previous track release in "Slow Dancing", the Pittsburgh singer-songwriter is sharing another mid-tempo, soulful number. This time, it describes the way too familiar feelings of uncertainty and diversion can, at times, sneak up on all of us.
As he croons, Luc carries a distinct tinge of light gravel to his mostly crystalline vocals that give him that extra bit of a compelling edge as his tone dances him across first-person narratives of emotions that we've all felt at some point in our lives. On top of that, the production value is top-notch, lush material featuring a plethora of roots-oriented instruments that contribute handily to the cause of appealing to pathos.
All in all, Luc is a consummate musician and an exceptional 21st century bard who knows his way around evoking complex emotions in song. Bad Seed is out on 9 February.