Paul Thorn Preaches We Should Love Everybody Before We Die

Paul Thorn is one of the good people in the world. He’s compassionate to a fault. His past efforts make it clear that he wants to transform society through empathy. The singer-songwriter means this on a global scale and an individual level. The best way of dealing with social problems is on a one-to-one level. We are all just human beings. This promises to continue to be the theme of his forthcoming album, Never Too Late to Call (Thirty Tigers), judging by the first four singles he has made available: “Never Too Late to Call”, “Two Tears of Joy”, “Here We Go”, and most recently “Holy Hottie Toddy”. The album is due for release on 6 August.
“Holy Hottie Toddy” takes its title from a University of Mississippi chant used at live events to celebrate having a good time. The song has a simple message. Our time on this planet is short. “Life goes by so fast you better not blink / You might not have as much time as you think / Let go of any grudges while you’re still around / You can’t say sorry from six feet in the ground / The time is now”. Thorn sings in a sultry Southern voice. His masculine drawl lends him authority and a bit of pathos. He notes that the best thing is to love everybody, even those one might not be particularly fond of, for all our sakes. Live life to its fullest. Don’t give up your dreams. Stay positive.
There’s something contemporary about these old-fashioned words of wisdom. Maybe it’s because we seem to be living in such dark and uncertain times again. Thorn provides solace and more. Party on, he croons over a carnivalesque melody, as if your life depended on it because in some ways, it certainly does.
Hear this song on the PM Picks Spotify playlist.
TOUR DATES
July 29 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall
July 30 – Marietta, OH – Adelphia Music Hall
Aug. 1 – Black Rock, NY – Sportsmens Park
Aug. 3 – New York, NY – City Winery
Aug. 4 – Shirley, MA – Bull Run
Aug. 5 – Fall River, MA – Narrows Center for the Arts
Aug. 6 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House
Aug. 7 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery
Aug. 8 – Lancaster, PA – Long’s Park Amphitheater
Aug. 11 – Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head
Aug. 12 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
Aug. 13 – Union Hall, VA – The Coves Amphitheater
Aug. 14 – Bristol, VA – Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Aug. 15 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Aug. 25 – Chicago, IL – City Winery
Aug. 26 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
Aug. 27 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
Aug. 28 – Goshen, IN – Ignition Music Garage
Aug. 29 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
Sept. 10 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre
Sept. 11 – Jasper, IN – Astra Theatre
Sept. 12 – Kent, OH – Kent Stage
Sept. 14 – Boston, MA – City Winery
Sept. 16 – Millville, NJ – Levoy Theatre
Sept. 17 – Richmond, VA – Tin Pan
Sept. 19 – Wilkesboro, NC – MerleFest
Sept. 20 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room
Sept. 23 – Birmingham, Al – Lyric Theatre
Sept. 24 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Sept. 25 – McMinnville, TN – Cumberland Caverns Volcano Room
Oct. 7 – Little Rock, AR – Revolution Music Room
Oct. 9 – Weiner, AR – Arkansas Rice Festival
Oct. 15 – Baton Rouge, LA – Manship Theatre
Oct. 17 – Tomball, TX – Main Street Crossing (solo acoustic)
Oct. 18 – Tomball, TX – Main Street Crossing (solo acoustic)
Oct. 19 – Tomball, TX – Main Street Crossing (solo acoustic)
Oct. 21 – San Antonio, TX – Sam’s Burger Joint
Oct. 22 – Greenville, TX – Texan Theater
Oct. 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
Nov. 3 – Sutter Creek, CA – Sutter Creek Theater
Nov. 4- Tuolumne, CA – Black Oak Casino
Nov. 5 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theatre
Nov. 6 – Berkeley, CA – Cornerstone
Nov. 7 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall
Nov. 9 – Portland, OR – Alberta Rose Theatre
Nov. 10 – Seattle, WA – Triple Door
Nov. 11 – Eugene, OR – Soreng Theater at The Hult Center
Nov. 12 – Grants Pass, OR – Rogue Theatre
Nov. 17 – Morro Bay, CA – The Siren
Dec. 4 – Sparta, NC – Muddy Creek Music Hall
Dec. 5 – Saluda, NC – The Purple Onion