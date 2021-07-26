Paul Thorn Preaches We Should Love Everybody Before We Die

Paul Thorn is one of the good people in the world. He’s compassionate to a fault. His past efforts make it clear that he wants to transform society through empathy. The singer-songwriter means this on a global scale and an individual level. The best way of dealing with social problems is on a one-to-one level. We are all just human beings. This promises to continue to be the theme of his forthcoming album, Never Too Late to Call (Thirty Tigers), judging by the first four singles he has made available: “Never Too Late to Call”, “Two Tears of Joy”, “Here We Go”, and most recently “Holy Hottie Toddy”. The album is due for release on 6 August.

“Holy Hottie Toddy” takes its title from a University of Mississippi chant used at live events to celebrate having a good time. The song has a simple message. Our time on this planet is short. “Life goes by so fast you better not blink / You might not have as much time as you think / Let go of any grudges while you’re still around / You can’t say sorry from six feet in the ground / The time is now”. Thorn sings in a sultry Southern voice. His masculine drawl lends him authority and a bit of pathos. He notes that the best thing is to love everybody, even those one might not be particularly fond of, for all our sakes. Live life to its fullest. Don’t give up your dreams. Stay positive.

There’s something contemporary about these old-fashioned words of wisdom. Maybe it’s because we seem to be living in such dark and uncertain times again. Thorn provides solace and more. Party on, he croons over a carnivalesque melody, as if your life depended on it because in some ways, it certainly does.

Hear this song on the PM Picks Spotify playlist.

