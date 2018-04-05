Peelander-Z Celebrates the Joy of Rock Apparel With "You Have Nice Tee Shirts" (premiere)
There's nothing quite like a Peelander-Z song, except maybe a Peelander-Z video, to celebrate innocence and magic.
Peelander-Z eludes deep analysis. To peel away the layers and explain what's so much fun about the group's particular and peculiar brand of rock 'n' roll is like trying to explain why an ice cream cone or air-conditioned room are refreshing on a hot summer's day. The charming "action comic punk rock band" is at it again with a new album, Go PZ Go (out April 6) and a new video for the tune "You Have Nice Tee Shirts", a song as pure and idiosyncratic as the PZ's live shows.
The track is not about American consumerism, world tourism or living in an age in which complicated ideas can be boiled down to a slogan on a slab of cotton. Instead, it's a celebration of Peelander Z's own merchandise, an expansive, impressive and simply joyous world in and of itself.
Though enigmatic outfit suggested that video director Toto Miranda (the Octopus Project) speak to the video's simple but overwhelming power. " Peelander-Z has an archive of every T-shirt they've ever made and every one of them makes an appearance here! I like to think that this is the kind of day that Peelander-Z usually has, even when they're not being filmed. Painting pictures and marching around with their instruments while their clothes spontaneously change color."
Go PZ Go may be ordered here.
TOUR DATES
04/12/2018: Flagstaff, AZ @ Green Room
04/15/2018: San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
04/16/2018: Los Angeles, CA @ Viper Room
04/17/2018: Morrow Bay, CA @ The Siren
04/18/2018: Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar
04/22/2018: Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theater Pub
04/23/2018: Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar
04/24/2018: Seattle, WA @ The Funhouse
04/26/2018: Bozeman, MT @ Zebra Lounge
04/27/2018: Helena, MT @ Jester's
04/29/2018: Boise, ID @ Neurolux
05/01/2018: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
05/02/2018: Ft. Collins, CO @ Hodi's Half Note
05/03/2018: Denver, CO @ Streets Of London
05/05/2018: Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar
05/06/2018: Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
05/07/2018: Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/09/2018: Tulsa, OK @ Mercury Lounge
05/10/2018: Norman, OK @ Opolis
05/11/2018: Denton, TX @ Dan's Silver Leaf
05/12/2018: Austin, TX @ Barracuda