Music

Penny and Sparrow Wrap Up Their Takeaway Sessions with "Stockholm" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
21 Nov 2019
Photo: Courtesy of Missing Piece Group

With a performance of "Stockholm", Austin folk duo Penny and Sparrow drop the third video in their live 'Takeaway' series with SouthBound Creative.

This summer, Penny and Sparrow dropped their latest album, Finch. Lauded for its inventiveness, the LP meshed the duo's consummate folk stylings with rich R&B undertones. Clocking in at just around 35 minutes, it never overstays its welcome, providing a captivating, short-but-sweet window to peer in through that showcases Andy Baxter and Kyle Jahnke's soulful ingenuity. The meditative folk melodies of "Stockholm" help to paint the album's latter half, and now features as the third and final video in Penny and Sparrow's live Takeaway sessions recorded by SouthBound Creative.

Baxter tells PopMatters, "This live-take of 'Stockholm' was shot in Nashville with our brothers from SouthBound Creative. Lyrically the song wrestles with belief and change in equal measure. We're singing about ourselves and what it's like to look at weighty universal questions and shrug with a smirk on your face. We do that a lot these days, and we feel so much healthier for it!"

TOUR DATES

3/27/20 – Waco, TX – Common Grounds

3/28/20 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center

4/14/20 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt

4/15/20 – Savannah, GA – Victory North

4/16/20 – Tampa, FL – The Attic

4/17/20 – Orlando, FL – Social

4/18/20 – Blufton, SC – Roasting Room

4/21/20 – Annapolis, MD – Ram's Head Theatre

4/23/20 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade

4/24/20 – Ithaca, NY – Haunt

4/25/20 – Toronto, ON – Drake Hotel

4/26/20 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box

4/28/20 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

4/29/20 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark

5/1/20 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theater

5/2/20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

penny & sparrow folk americana premiere

