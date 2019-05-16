Harlequiin's "Eat Me Up Astoria" Gets a Stunning Makeover by Producer Peter Ibbetson (premiere)
Peter Ibbetson strips away the more soulful electronic elements and softens the edges of Harlequiin's "Eat Me Up Astoria", immersing the track in a hazy, digital mist.
One of the standout tracks from British producer, Harlequiin's (aka Rory Simmons) recent fourth EP, Decade's Dream, "Eat Me Up Astoria" has been given a compelling techno makeover by acclaimed producer Peter Ibbetson.
On the original, "Eat Me Up Astoria" Harlequiin lays out a late-night groove, full of pulsing synths, popping beats and syncopated drum loops. From the outset, there's a fizzing, energy to the song that rarely subsides with Simmons wringing every last drop of energy from each component.
Ibbetson's remix, on the other hand, takes the song in an altogether different direction. Stripping away the more soulful electronic elements and softening the edges, Ibbetson instead immerses the track in a hazy, digital mist. Opening on a calming wave of synths and a waterfall of shimmering, cascading notes, Ibbetson skillfully knits everything into a warm, sonic blanket. Gradually, more kinetic rhythms and pulsing synths work to shake the track free as it begins to take flight and, in the process, direct itself towards the dancefloor.
It's a consistently captivating take on the song and one which Simmons is, understandably, thrilled with. "Ibbetson has created something otherworldly and dreamy out of the 'Eat Me Up Astoria' track, whispered chop vocals and trippy sequencers, sounds like all my favourite bits of Daphni, Rival Consoles - but still distinctively him."