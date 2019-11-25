Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Pink Martini Expand Their Sound Again on New EPs

Marty Lipp
25 Nov 2019
Photo: Chris Hornbecker / Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

On two new EPs, the ever versatile Pink Martini continue their mission of entertaining audiences as they explore the world's variety of musical styles.

Bésame Mucho
Edna Vazquez with Pink Martini

Heinz

4 October 2019

Tomorrow
Jimmie Herrod with Pink Martini

Heinz

4 October 2019

For 25 years, Pink Martini have been introducing American audiences to international music and international audiences to the American songbook, as well as introducing contemporary audiences to songs from earlier times. On two new EPs, the "little orchestra" introduces two local singers from its home base of Portland, Oregon, added new facets to their persona.

On both EPs, Pink Martini revisit old chestnuts that have been covered often over the years, but the band stay short of kitsch with their precise playing and utter commitment to each song. A song like "Bésame Mucho", here covered by singer Edna Vazquez drips with a high drama that isn't often native to our irony-driven times. With her sultry, heavy-lidded delivery and rich alto, Vazquez seems right out of a nightclub scene from a film noir. The retro vibe may evoke nostalgia for simpler, more emotionally direct times, but kitsch? Not for this dame.

On "Quizas, Quizas, Quizas (Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps)", Vazquez covers this 1947 Cuban popular song about an un-committing lover that was eventually bowdlerized into English and recorded by, among others, Desi Arnez in 1948, Doris Day in the 1960s and French supermodel Arielle Dombasle in 2004. With Pink Martini, Vazquez brings some seductive heat back into the song and its original Spanish lyrics: "And days pass like this / Me, growing desperate / And you, you answering / Perhaps, perhaps, perhaps."

"Lo Que Paso, Paso (What Is Past Is Past)" was made famous by the fiery Cuban-born singer La Lupe, the "Queen of Latin Soul", who became successful in the New York Latin scene in the 1960s. Vazquez brings drama and the macha to the big, sweeping orchestration for a well-done tribute to the tempestuous La Lupe. On "Te He Visto Pasar (I Saw You Passing By)" by Cuban composer Ernesto Lecuona, the ensemble juxtapose a subdued arrangement that simmers to a clave beat with Vazquez' dramatic singing: "But never again will I forgive our absence your cruel indifference and I want you to know you are dead to me."

As with pretty much any genre they tackle, Pink Martini conduct a master class in elegant, classic Latin popular music here.

Pink Martini's EP with singer Jimmie Herrod is also a look back, but in a different retro style, more Broadway than Copacabana. Herrod's voice is by turns sweet and powerful voice and is given a proper showcase here. In its most theatrical tip of the hat, Herrod and the little orchestra cover "Tomorrow" from the show Annie.

The pop-iest of his tunes is "Tell Him", first made famous by the appropriately named Exciters in 1963. Here it is a light, fun, reggae-ish rhythm instead of the original's galloping, 1960s style, and feels like it is missing some of the energy of the original's teenage angst and urgent vocals. He closes the EP with his show-stopping "Exodus" from the 1960 Otto Preminger film of the same name about the founding of the modern state of Israel.

On both EPs, the versatile Pink Martini continue with their mission of entertaining audiences as they explore the world's variety of musical styles – an international revue that presents each genre with respect, immaculate playing and powerful vocalists.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pink martini edna vazquez jimmie herrod pop easy listening jazz pop heinz records music review review

Enjoy Yourself: An Interview with Todd Snider

Todd Snider's 2004 album, East Nashville Skyline, is getting a new lease on life with a new vinyl edition, but the veteran troubadour remains creatively restless and committed to his musical future. "I might sound like I know how life works but I don't. I know less about it all the time."

Music

Brits in Hot Weather Presents: Lauran Hibberd

There is a palpable buzz surrounding Isle of Wight singer-songwriter Lauran Hibberd. Throughout 2019, she has been capturing hearts with her electrifying live shows, chock full of whip-smart, playful indie-pop songs anthems infused with her wonderfully twisted, caustic wit.

Music

No Fear No More: An Interview with Madeon

Madeon shot to fame as a teenager as a new dance music hero, then withdrew from the world as he battled with his emotions. Now, with his thoughtful sophomore album, Madeon is back with an evolved sound and a new outlook, ready to connect with people like never before.

Evan Sawdey
Music
Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.