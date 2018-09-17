Powered by RebelMouse
The Moving Pixels Podcast Becomes Sentient, Discusses 'The Fall Part 2: Unbound'

Nick Dinicola
17 Sep 2018

This week we discuss self-consciousness, self-identification, and awful puzzle design in The Fall: Part 2 - Unbound.

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

