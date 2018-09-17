Games17 Sep 2018
The Moving Pixels Podcast Becomes Sentient, Discusses 'The Fall Part 2: Unbound'
This week we discuss self-consciousness, self-identification, and awful puzzle design in The Fall: Part 2 - Unbound.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud.
Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
Related Articles Around the Web