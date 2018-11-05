Powered by RebelMouse
The Moving Pixels Podcast Goes to 'Detention'

Nick Dinicola
05 Nov 2018

Nick and Eric got sent to detention and missed Halloween, but they escaped their classroom just in time to talk about the Taiwanese horror game Detention.

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

detention moving pixels role-playing survival horror adventure game red candle games podcast

