Games03 May 2018
The Moving Pixels Podcast Goes to Hell...blade
We brave the depths of Helheim to talk about the art, craft, and representation of psychosis in Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.
Our podcast contributors:
In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.