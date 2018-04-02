Powered by RebelMouse
The Moving Pixels Podcast Spends a 'Night in the Woods'

Nick Dinicola
22h

This month, Nick and Eric spend a Night in the Woods facing down the cosmic horrors of economic disenfranchisement.

This month, Nick and Eric spend a Night in the Woods facing down the cosmic horrors of economic disenfranchisement.

This podcast is available via Soundcloud.

Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.

Our podcast contributors:

In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.

Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.

podcast night in the woods moving pixels adventure game single-player
