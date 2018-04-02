Games22h
The Moving Pixels Podcast Spends a 'Night in the Woods'
This month, Nick and Eric spend a Night in the Woods facing down the cosmic horrors of economic disenfranchisement.
This podcast is available via Soundcloud.
Additionally, we are also available on iTunes.
Our podcast contributors:
In addition to writing for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola is also a regular contributor to the Moving Pixels blog and appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
