The Moving Pixels Podcast Comes to an End with 'Torment: Tides of Numenera'
This month, Nick and Eric talk about the epic and dense high concept sci-fi/fantasy of Torment: Tides of Numenera and end with an important announcement about the future of the podcast.
Our podcast contributors:
In addition to podcasting for PopMatters, Nick Dinicola also appears regularly on the Game Hounds podcast.
Eric Swain is a frequent contributor to the Moving Pixels podcast and maintains his own blog on gaming, The Game Critique.
