Please donate to help save PopMatters. We are moving to WordPress in December out of necessity and need your help.
Mixed Media

POESY's "Diamonds" Is a New Pop Anthem

Sarah Zupko
17 Dec 2020
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Canada's POESY (aka Sarah Botelho) possesses a big voice that can truly sell a song.

Canada's POESY (aka Sarah Botelho) possesses a big voice that can truly sell a song. Emotive, powerful, richly shaded, and gorgeously melodic, her pipes lend her new song "Diamonds" a truly anthemic quality. The alternative pop artist has done well thus far, scoring a #1 in Canada with her debut single, "Soldier of Love" and landing a major label record deal with Big Machine Records. Beginning her musical life at age four with classical training in voice and piano, POESY is a major pop talent on the rise.

POESY says, "'Diamonds' is, at its core, a song about experiencing a dark time and trying to drag yourself through to the other side. It's about the pressure you put on yourself that leaves you with dark inner turmoil. I've dragged myself out of that countless times so I hope Diamonds can do that for someone else. I called it 'Diamonds' because they're a substance that is made under huge amounts of pressure, but they're also so valuable - just like we are. So be gentle with yourself..."

pop alternative pop poesy

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Film


Books


Television

  • Sections
  • Music
  • Film
  • Television
  • Books
  • Comics
  • Games
  • Culture

    • © 1999-2020 PopMatters Media, Inc. All rights reserved. PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.





    Features
    Collapse Expand Features
    BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



    Reviews
    Collapse Expand Reviews

    PM Picks
    Collapse Expand Pm Picks

    © 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
    PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.