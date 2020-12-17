POESY's "Diamonds" Is a New Pop Anthem
Canada's POESY (aka Sarah Botelho) possesses a big voice that can truly sell a song. Emotive, powerful, richly shaded, and gorgeously melodic, her pipes lend her new song "Diamonds" a truly anthemic quality. The alternative pop artist has done well thus far, scoring a #1 in Canada with her debut single, "Soldier of Love" and landing a major label record deal with Big Machine Records. Beginning her musical life at age four with classical training in voice and piano, POESY is a major pop talent on the rise.
POESY says, "'Diamonds' is, at its core, a song about experiencing a dark time and trying to drag yourself through to the other side. It's about the pressure you put on yourself that leaves you with dark inner turmoil. I've dragged myself out of that countless times so I hope Diamonds can do that for someone else. I called it 'Diamonds' because they're a substance that is made under huge amounts of pressure, but they're also so valuable - just like we are. So be gentle with yourself..."