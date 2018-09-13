PopMatters Seeks Film Writers
Are you a smart writer looking for writing for smart readers?
Hello. We're looking for informed, savvy, film-loving writers to publish reviews and feature essays with PopMatters. Academics and post-academics are particularly, but not exclusively, desired.
PopMatters publishes for posterity, and our work is indexed by the ProQuest Database, so the articles published on PopMatters may be referenced by future readers and academics. Indeed, PopMatters readers know their film, and our writers know their film, and film history, as well.
There are so many quality films out there that get overlooked by mass market media. We'll cover the blockbusters, yes (with a sophisticated, not a "fan boy/girl" approach), but we're interested in movies for "grown-ups", if you will, including worthwhile drama, artsy films, historical films, high-quality documentaries, shorts, old films, intelligent horror (not gore for gore's sake), and tasteful experimental films.
Ideally, we'd like writers who can secure their own screenings for three or more reviews a month plus a feature essay either monthly or bimonthly. We offer Blu-rays and books on film for review, as well. Writers only take on what their time and interests allow, but of course, once a requested assignment is agreed to, an article is expected.
Film reviews are at least 800 words and go beyond mere plot summary or simple yes/no judgment, working instead to provide smart cultural analysis aimed at a sophisticated reader fluent in film culture -- and again, with a mind toward PopMatters' future readers.
Feature essays (min., 1,200 words, no max.) provide writers the opportunity to approach a variety of films past and present from any number of angles.
We also welcome playful "lists", e.g., Best 10 Underdog Aliens in Film; 20 Worst Special Effects in Films from the '90s; and, well, we'd love to hear your ideas for lists.
Whether revisiting a film that has been unjustly forgotten or ignored, critically analyzing the catalog of a particular director or performer, or doing a cultural study of a particular theme or formal technique, our feature essays provide writers with the opportunity to showcase their talent to an international, media-savvy audience of more than 1 million unique readers monthly (and growing).
If interested, please send an e-mail describing your publishing background, two recent film-related writing samples, and one review or feature that, pending acceptance, may publish on PopMatters to: Karen Zarker, Managing Editor, at zarker (at) popmatters.com
Email subject line: PopMatters Film Writer Application
Note: PopMatters is a wholly independent magazine of cultural criticism, est. 1999. Our mission is to educate readers and document our period on the cultural timeline. We publish for posterity. PopMatters is a highly respected magazine because of its ideals and its fine writers and editorial staff. However, such high ideals are not monetarily rewarded in today's publishing climate. For this reason, we can offer you an excellent publishing platform for your quality work and our social media efforts – but for the foreseeable future, we cannot pay you for your articles.