PopMatters Seeks Music Writers
If you're a smart, historically-minded music writer or essayist, let your voice be heard by the quality readership that you deserve.
Hello. We're looking for informed, savvy, music-loving writers to publish reviews, essays, interviews, and more with PopMatters. Academics and post-academics are particularly desired, but we are open to considering the applications of all smart music writers with a deep love of music and knowledge of its history.
PopMatters, est. 1999, publishes for posterity, and our work is indexed by the ProQuest Database, so the articles published on PopMatters may be referenced by future readers and academics through libraries worldwide. Indeed, PopMatters readers know their music, and our writers know their music and music history, as well.
Writers only take on what their time and interests allow, but once a requested assignment is agreed to, an article is expected. We are particularly looking for people that plan to contribute a few times a month or more.
Album reviews are at least 500 words and go beyond a mere run-down of tracks or simple yes/no judgment, working instead to provide smart cultural analysis aimed at a sophisticated reader fluent in music culture -- and again, with a mind toward PopMatters' future readers. Track/video reviews are 150-200 words.
Music essays (min., 1,200 words, no max.) provide writers the opportunity to approach a variety of music topics, past and present, from any number of angles.
We also welcome playful "lists", e.g., The 100 Best Post-Punk Songs; Ranking the R.E.M. albums; and we'd love to hear your ideas for lists.
Whether revisiting music that has been unjustly forgotten or ignored, critically analyzing the catalog of a particular artist, or doing a cultural study of a particular theme, our feature essays provide writers with the opportunity to showcase their talent to an international, media-savvy audience of more than 1 million unique readers monthly (and growing).
If interested, please send an e-mail describing your publishing background, two recent music-related writing samples, a list of your favorite artists and your 10 favorite albums of 2018, and one review or feature that, pending acceptance, may publish on PopMatters to:
Sarah Zupko, Editor in Chief, at editor (at) popmatters.com
Email subject line: PopMatters Music Writer Application
Note: PopMatters is a wholly independent magazine of cultural criticism, est. 1999. Our mission is to educate readers and document our period on the cultural timeline. We publish for posterity. PopMatters is a highly respected magazine because of its ideals and its fine writers and editorial staff. However, such high ideals are not monetarily rewarded in today's publishing climate. For this reason, we can offer you an excellent publishing platform for your quality work and our social media efforts – but for the foreseeable future, we cannot pay you for your articles.