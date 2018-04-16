The 25 Best Songs of the Posies
Power pop legends the Posies are still rolling along after 30 years. Here are 25 of their sublime career highlights.
The Posies are setting out on tour this spring, commemorating an impressive 30 years of music-making—a run that demands a retrospective. Throughout these last three decades, mainstay co-founders, co-songwriters and singers, Ken Stringfellow and Jon Auer, have produced eight studio albums as the Posies, along with a prolific output through various solo excursions, side gigs, and collaborations. Some highlights of the non-Posies work: Stringfellow was a long-time sideman with R.E.M. (e.g. check out the keyboards on 2000's Reveal). And, in 1993, the leader of the legendary '70s power pop band Big Star, Alex Chilton, was short two original members of Big Star for a reunion show and brought on Auer and Stringfellow. Things went so well that the Posies duo remained members of Big Star throughout various projects over the next 17 years until Chilton's untimely death in 2010.
It began for Auer and Stringfellow early, when, barely out of high school, the pair self-produced and played all of the instruments on their debut, Failure, in 1988. That album put them on the map with a folk rock and psyche-tinged sound, best described as Simon and Garfunkel meet the Hollies. And that's not a stretch. The duo's songwriting was fully formed from the start, and their harmonizing spot-on. They gradually added some heavier rock guitar to their sound and became leaders in what was labelled a '90s power pop revival, along with Mathew Sweet, Teenage Fanclub, et al.
The Posies next three albums form the classic core of their catalogue. Dear 23 (1990) is mostly considered a pop-rock classic though its' reception is a bit mixed. Those less enthralled by the record have cited over-zealous production that makes the melodies and harmonies sound overly sweet and even a bit "precious". The other perspective (the right one) is that the album clearly shines and even shimmers, throughout, so much so that, yes, if you don't really give the record a chance, you might miss out. Indeed, this is one of those incredibly cohesive albums that demands to be heard in its entirety to really take it all in. At its' core, Dear 23 is really all heart and soul, and its' songwriting and vocal harmonizing, in particular, are stunning.
The Posies' bona-fide classic is Frosting on the Beater (1993), which saw the band maintain their melodic bent but with heavier, fuzzed out guitars, while a different production style more brought "the melodies and hooks into the forefront". (AllMusic) Frosting is a perfect blend of the Posies neo-Merseybeat melodies and some of the grungier guitar associated with Seattle at the time. (Of note, the album also happens to serve as a perfect yang (dark) to the yin (light) of Dear 23.) All of this brought consensus praise from critics, several song songs got radio play, and "Dream All Day" received regular rotation on MTV. For various reasons, mostly because the band's melodic and retro sounds did not fit the "grunge" label of their fellow Seattleites, the record didn't blow up like it might have.
The Posies' fourth album, Amazing Disgrace, featured a more aggressive take on power pop, and everything from some sweeping pop compositions to punk aggression. Geffen, for whatever reason, failed to promote the album, it languished, and the band was dropped from major label status.
Auer and Stringfellow had briefly broke up the band but were back together to record Success in 1998 (the title an ironic nod to the debut, Failure). Success neatly tied up the first five-album phase of the group. Perhaps because they were in a bit of transition as a band at the time, Success is uneven, but with some obvious highlights.
The Posies last three albums, Every Kind of Light (2005), Blood/Candy (2010) and Solid States (2016), mark a new era. Anytime a rock band goes and does something radical like matures, it can make a fan nervous. But the Posies have remained remarkably consistent and constantly moving forward in all of their endeavors. Both Auer and Stringfellow are also long-time producers of other acts, and they have wisely used that production experience to continue to innovate and keep things remarkably fresh in their own music.
To celebrate 30 years, below are one writer's choice for the 25 best songs from a great, long-lived rock band.
25. "Somehow Everything"
Straightforward, i.e. classic, pop-oriented rock music. A perfect mix of jangling and distorted guitars, strong vocals and harmonizing, and big hooks.
24. "My Big Mouth" (D23)
Fast, jangling guitar and a lot of youthful exuberance. The bright melody helps gloss over the subject matter: the protagonist may be caught in an infidelity, he does not know what to say about it, and is kind of hoping you don't ask a lot of questions. All done to fine musical and comedic effect.
23. "Fight It (If You Want)"
More classic power pop songwriting and a propulsive rhythm, a buzzing guitar, impassioned vocals, and lyrics that make you think about picking your battles ("You can fight it if it doesn't kill you").
22. "What Little Remains"
From their debut exactly three decades ago. Astonishingly mature and developed songwriting for then-nineteen and twenty-year-old songwriters. Holds up against anything. An infectious but affecting song about hashing out a troubled relationship and feeling left with very, very little.
21. "Ontario"
Upbeat, guitar-heavy pop-rock with compelling yet murky imagery. Despite the positive vibes, some seriously foreboding lines pop up, yet the band chugs and bounces along, nonetheless. Thus, it is maybe a bit of sarcastic song about dark turns in life, but also about being able to get past it, and even sing about it, afterward.
21. "Placebo"
Another gem from Success. Shares many of the qualities of "Somehow Everything" (beautifully distorted guitars, harmonies), but "Placebo" adds some dissonant effects for texture and is even better and catchier.
20. "Accidental Architecture"
A fascinating bit of psychedelia, and though far afield from their early work, it is still the Posies. Like so much of their newer phase, the songs take you exactly where you are not expecting them to go, and that is a good thing.
19. "The Longest Line"
A ridiculously catchy and confident tune from the debut whose vocals and pop songcraft sound like a veteran band hitting its' stride. Beautifully melds the Merseybeat and folk worlds.
18. "Conversations"
Off of the first of their later-stage albums, "Conversations" is evolving power pop. It is built around a fantastic hook and chorus but the Posies add nuance to the quiet-loud dynamic, with the almost delicate finger picking to open the song, and strings, later.
17. "Licenses to Hide (Feat. Lisa Lobsinger of Broken Social Scene)"
Starts like a lounge-y piano song before taking several fascinating turns. Lobsinger's voice complimenting Stringfellow's is ideal. Innovative but restrained, or "coolly bombastic," as one reviewer put it. (Stereogum)
16. "You Avoid Parties"
Halfway into Dear 23 is this stark gem; an astonishingly honest account of watching an abused and hurt loved one's life slowly unravel. And all you can really do is observe. The emotional clarity here would make any psychotherapist proud. Indeed, there is honest music and lyrics and then there is devastatingly honest music and lyrics—this would be the latter. Still, the song shines, and stunning vocal harmonies and acoustic guitars deliver the story impeccably.
