Dublin's the Murder Capital and Detroit's Protomartyr both delve into murky existential lyrical terrain as riotous riffs reverberate and drums pound militantly, infusing the atmosphere with ominous sonic shadows.

[L] The Murder Capital, When I Have Fears (2019) / [R] Protomartyr, Ultimate Success Today, (2020)

Martyrs and Murderers and Post-Punk Dialogues Between Dublin and Detroit

