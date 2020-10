#PREMIERE: The @BudosBand call on their fans for action with the powerful new track "The Wrangler" that falls somewhere between '60s spy thriller soundtrack and '70s Ethiojazz. 'Long in the Tooth' releases 9 October via @DaptoneRecords. https://t.co/YtqAvTjhGX https://t.co/MW9jbSRqgk