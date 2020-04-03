Powered by RebelMouse
Protomartyr - "Processed by the Boys" (Singles Going Steady)

PopMatters Staff
03 Apr 2020
Photo: Trevor Naud / Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR

Protomartyr's "Processed By the Boys" is a gripping spin on reality as we know it, and here, the revolution is being televised.

Jessica Brant: "Processed by the Boys" is a gripping spin on reality as we know it, and here, the revolution is being televised. Artists and musicians are now the "essential workers" amid a sweeping, fear-mongering panic, sources of enlightenment expected to monitor the calm as the world goes up in flames. [9/10]

Mike Elliott: An insistent, staccato groove simmers underneath the Joe Strummer-like delivery of Joe Casey as he paints an all too real portrait of the future, which seems to be coming much sooner than even the most prepared of us anticipated. [7/10]

Rich Wilhelm: Iggy Pop allegedly called Protomartyr "the best band we've got in America right now", so there's that. "Processed by the Boys" is a single from the band's upcoming Ultimate Success Today album, and this video features a grown man getting into a fight with a puppet over a bowl of bananas. So there's that as well. [6/10]

Scott Zuppardo: Great song. Great band. Great video. [8/10]

SCORE: 7.50

Protomartyr's "Processed by the Boys" appears on Ultimate Success Today out 29 May 2020 via Domino Records.

