Powered by RebelMouse
Reviews

Protomartyr's 'Ultimate Success Today' Succeeds in Reflecting Our Times

Peter Griffiths
20 Jul 2020
Photo: Trevor Naud / Courtesy of Pitch Perfect PR

Post-punk's Protomartyr have honed their sound into something apocalyptic on their defiantly modernist Ultimate Success Today.

Ultimate Success Today
Protomartyr

Domino

17 July 2020

Protomartyr's Ultimate Success Today is a true post-punk record, in that it doesn't so much have an imitative relationship to other post-punk bands (in the manner of, say, Interpol/Joy Division) as use the tools of punk rock to create something altogether new. Certainly, you can hear elements of other bands of that ilk in their sound, Pere Ubu being most obvious. However, Protomartyr never reach the sometimes impenetrable difficulty of that band, even though similarly skronky jazz shows up occasionally in both.

It's telling then that Ana da Silva of post-punk legends the Raincoats considers them a serious band: "The theme of things ending, above all human existence, is present and reminiscent of Cormac McCarthy's The Road." In that novel, a father and son push a shopping trolley (a relic of consumer capitalism that in the novel seems likely to outlast the human race) across a blighted world. It is a desolate landscape with the threat of violence around every corner. Such is the nature of the music on this album, too.

It's difficult to say what these songs, in isolation, really mean. Perhaps that's because this is a record of themes (existential, you might say) none of which is exactly sunny, and as such, its July release might seem perverse. Yet while on paper, it may seem that this should be a wintery record, in this context, it feels like the scorched earth and blinding sun brought on by an unending apocalyptic summer.

Joe Casey's contribution is the most easily recognizable element of the band's sound. More a vocalist than a singer, he moves easily from an inconsolable drawl to the ranting of a rabid street preacher. In the latter of these, he recalls the declamatory vocals of early Nick Cave, and in both, he brings to mind David Thomas of the abovementioned Pere Ubu. The lyrics are often unintelligible, which is by no means a bad thing. Instead, it makes the vocals often feel more a sonic instrument than an attempt to convey a coherent message. Words and phrases occasionally peek out from beneath the sound of menacing bass and firestorm guitar and, as such, resonate more than they would if they were delivered more conventionally. That means that when Casey does sing, as on "The Aphorist", it both highlights the rawness of his other vocals and adds to the poignancy of its half-slurred weariness.

Similarly, when the band is quiet, as on closer "Worm in Heaven", with their lyrical meditation on death, we feel their purpose all the more. This quietness is part of the expert pacing of this album, the ebb and flow of which is reflective of the rising anger and falling despair of our current situation. This is a defiantly modernist album too; as if postmodernist irony, the song of a bird that has come to love its cage, could have any place here. One might churlishly argue that this album doesn't offer hope, but then maybe that is telling in itself.

Protomartyr have been honing this sound for a good while (see 2015 single "Why Does It Shake?" to gauge this development), which makes it seem as though both they and the world have been heading inevitably to this point. Apocalyptic music for apocalyptic times.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
post-punk gothic rock indie rock noise rock art rock rock domino music review protomartyr
8
Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Film

Seeds of Colonial Capitalism in Kelly Reichardt's 'First Cow'

In her excellent film, First Cow, Kelly Reichardt explores the effects of colonial land theft and capitalism through the medium of food.

Music

Tedo Stone Concocts Glammy Pop Earworms on 'Same Old Kid'

Tedo Stone's Same Old Kid finds him crafting catchy indie pop that's nostalgic without losing a sense of the present.

Reviews

Protomartyr's 'Ultimate Success Today' Succeeds in Reflecting Our Times

Post-punk's Protomartyr have honed their sound into something apocalyptic on their defiantly modernist Ultimate Success Today.

Film

'The Rental' Is an Airbnb Horror of Hipsters in Peril

In Dave Franco and Joe Swanberg's hipster horror flick The Rental, the looming threat surrounding a vacationing foursome feels less crucial than the lies they tell each other.

Music

The Chicks Boldly Reclaim Their Relevance on 'Gaslighter'

Gaslighter is bold and incendiary, finding the Chicks reclaiming their relevance. Thankfully, the Chicks reject silencing as Gaslighter reestablishes their penchant for vocalizing raw truths.

Music

Counterbalance 25: Television - 'Marquee Moon'

Television’s 1977 masterpiece Marquee Moon is the 25th Greatest Album of All Time, but is it too “too too” to put a finger on? Counterbalance sees it all backward.

Reading Pandemics

Distance Remakes the Heart in Gabriel García Márquez’s 'Love in the Time of Cholera'

Throughout Love in the Time of Cholera, Gabriel García Márquez depicts love as an infectious disease. Must we quarantine from it?

Books

Ottessa Moshfegh's 'Death in Her Hands' Is Not What It Seems

A character named Magda dies, and lives, in language only in Ottessa Moshfegh's Death in Her Hands. But then again, don't all literary characters?

Music

Going Beyond the Neutron Dance with Ruth Pointer of the Pointer Sisters

Ruth Pointer reflects on her multi-faceted career with the Pointer Sisters, honors the memory of her sister Bonnie, and shares the joy found in her music -- and fashion.

Music

Evicshen Is the Mad Scientist of Industrial Noise with 'Hair Birth'

Experimental sound artist Evicshen brings uniquely crafted dissonance to her striking debut LP Hair Birth.

Music

David Ramirez Storms Into New Ground with 'My Love Is a Hurricane'

David Ramirez moves a step further from his roots on My Love Is a Hurricane while maintaining what makes his art so indelible.

Music

Italian Producer Populous Collaborates with Women Around the Globe on 'W'

Populous produces coolly electronic tracks that range from dreamy to pure dancefloor, pulling sounds from Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, and Mangia's home country of Italy.

Music

GS Sultan's 'Music for a Living Water' Is a Meditative Love Letter to Liquid

Electronic composer GS Sultan's Music for a Living Water is experimental but also warm and highly accessible.

Film

The "Luxurious Loneliness" of Anime Film 'Perfect Blue'

In Satoshi Kon's 1997 masterpiece, Perfect Blue, former J-Pop idol Mima Kirigoe's crisis of identity echoes our current 'epidemic' of loneliness -- upsetting the boundary between private and public agency, the desire to hide and the compulsion to be seen.

Books

Trixie Mattel on Horror Movie Gin, Writing a Book, and How Not to Photograph a Drag Queen

Drag superstar Trixie Mattel spills the beans on her new book and so much more. "It's a wonderful book. I'm ready to have my roller coaster at Universal Studios based on this book."

Music

Tobi Debuts the Soulful Pop of "Can't Control Me" and "Puzzle Piece (Mirror)" (premiere)

Gogol Bordello/Dälek collaborator Tobi has shared the stage with everyone from Green Day to Danzig and now steps out with a deeply personal collection of songs, Puzzle Pieces.

Music

VEAUX's "Tell Me That You Love Me" Examines Life as a Black Man in a Conservative Community (premiere)

VEAUX's Aaron Wagner wrote their latest single, "Tell Me That You Love Me", as a direct response to his experiences growing up as a Black liberal in a white conservative town.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.