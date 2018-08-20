Punch Brothers - "Like It's Going Out of Style" (track review)
Punch Brothers' "Like It's Going Out of Style" is the hushed final track on a relatively quiet but brilliantly composed collection of songs.
With the recent release of their fifth studio album All Ashore, the Punch Brothers have been lauded for yet another impressive collection of progressive newgrass compositions. As always, the nimble string quintet aim to take bluegrass into new places with their penchant for producing increasingly captivating showcases of masterclass string performances in their arrangements. One of the trademarks of a Punch Brothers' release are the performances that crop up in its aftermath, wherein the band can create the same remarkable musical expertise that they do in the studio in a live setting. Filmed at Nashville's Layman Drug Company, the latest thus far to be given the live video treatment is "Like It's Going Out of Style".
The tune is the hushed final track on a relatively quiet but brilliantly composed collection of songs. It's a soft-spoken, lovingly arranged romance that does well to bookend All Ashore—just as much as it does to continue the band's ongoing series of live performances shot at the drug company. Unlike the larger stages, the Punch Brothers will be taking during their continuing tour, this performance of the song gives their audience a chance to hear each mark of exemplary prowess and heartfelt sentiment up close for themselves. Whether in an intimate setting or performing to thousands, the band's sound is dynamite, but there is just something to sharing space in such close quarters with them that makes this rendition of "Like It's Going Out of Style" that much more special.