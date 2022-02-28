Given their long-standing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, it was no surprise to hear Pussy Riot denounce Putin on stage at Terminal 5 in New York City. The 26th February show was the first of several nights of Marina‘s Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land tour, including Pussy Riot as openers.

But before Pussy Riot let loose and had fun, Nadya Tolokonnikova expressed vehemence for Russia’s autocrat, “I hate war. I love peace. I support Ukraine. Fuck Putin. I hope he dies soon.” That moment can’t come soon enough; Putin’s current war is unforgivable given his (and his government’s) deplorable actions. Just eight years ago in New York, Pussy Riot spoke to an Amnesty International benefit audience. They reminded their country that “we will not forgive and will not forget what the regime is doing to our fellow citizens… we demand a Russia that is free; a Russia without Putin”. Members of the group faced jail time over anti-government performances.

All photos: (c) Sachyn Mital

The musical performance was a fun spectacle as Tolokonnikova mixed a danceable set from her laptop while inciting a duo of balaclava-clad, twerking dancers with her whip. The performance remixed tracks from fellow electropop divas, including Marina’s “Primadonna”, Charli XCX’s “Vroom Vroom”, t.A.T.u.’s “Not Gonna Get Us”, with Pussy Riot originals like “Panic Attack”, “Police State”, and a new song “Hate-Fuck”.

Riot’s crypto-fundraiser UkraineDAO is still underway. Nearly $3 million has been raised to alleviate Ukrainians’ suffering from the war so far. Tolokonnikova told Rolling Stone how she got the fundraiser together so quickly and what she thought the American or European governments’ reaction should be to the Ukrainian invasion.