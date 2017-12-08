Powered by RebelMouse
R.E.M. Releases Mini Documentary About 'Automatic for the People'

PopMatters Staff
On the heels of the release of the 25th anniversary of the '90s classic album Automatic for the People, R.E.M. has created a mini documentary that's playing on YouTube. Automatic Unearthed goes behind the scenes to detail the creation of the album. Interviews with the band members detail the record's history and its intent, as well as the cultural importance and how it reflects its time.

"Culturally, 1992 in America was not an easy place to be," says Michael Stipe. "We'd been through 12 years of politically the darkest era America had ever seen with (Ronald) Reagan, (George) Bush and AIDS. I think the record was a response to that. I wanted to make a record about loss, transition and death—the biggest transition we all know."

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

The 15 Best Americana Albums of 2017

In Americana music the present is female. Two-thirds of our year-end list is comprised of albums by women. Here, then, are the women (and a few men) who represented the best in Americana in 2017.

If a single moment best illustrates the current divide between Americana music and mainstream country music, it was Sturgill Simpson busking in the street outside the CMA Awards in Nashville. While Simpson played his guitar and sang in a sort of renegade-outsider protest, Garth Brooks was onstage lip-syncindg his way to Entertainer of the Year. Americana music is, of course, a sprawling range of roots genres that incorporates traditional aspects of country, blues, soul, bluegrass, etc., but often represents an amalgamation or reconstitution of those styles. But one common aspect of the music that Simpson appeared to be championing during his bit of street theater is the independence, artistic purity, and authenticity at the heart of Americana music. Clearly, that spirit is alive and well in the hundreds of releases each year that could be filed under Americana's vast umbrella.

Imagine Fighting Fascism

Two recently translated works -- Lydie Salvayre's Cry, Mother Spain and Joan Sales' Uncertain Glory -- bring to life the profound complexity of an early struggle against fascism, the Spanish Civil War.

There are several ways to write about the Spanish Civil War, that sorry three-year prelude to World War II which saw a struggling leftist democracy challenged and ultimately defeated by a fascist military coup.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Sings Blues for the Resistance in Return to Oakland

Photo: Stuart Levine (Courtesy of artist)

Blues-rock heroes Tedeschi Trucks Band make a triumphant return to the scene where they recorded a live album last year.

It's been a rocking autumn at the Fox Theater in uptown Oakland with visits from the Silversun Pickups, Trey Anastasio Band, and Joe Russo's Almost Dead. But the season's musical treasures keep on growing on the third weekend of November with the return of the Tedeschi Trucks Band. The blues-rock ensemble is coming back to town like conquering heroes returning to the scene of a glorious triumph, closing their fall 2017 tour here at the venue where they recorded their previous visit in 2016 for their double live album Live From the Fox Oakland, now Grammy-nominated for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

Boxed in by Fate: 'The Tribes of Palos Verdes'

Maika Monroe and Cody Fern in The Tribes of Palos Verdes (2017) (IMDB)

Rejecting regulations but immersed in movie metaphors, the central characters find their own forms of chaos, reframing it as a kind of freedom.

"When we were kids," narrates Medina (Maika Monroe), "Jim and I had a treehouse in our backyard. I liked it best when it was just the two of us." Now, the teenager adds, as you see her and her twin brother Jim (Cody Fern), surfing in the Pacific Ocean. "For the first time in a long time, it felt like we were in our treehouse again."

