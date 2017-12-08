Music2m
R.E.M. Releases Mini Documentary About 'Automatic for the People'
On the heels of the release of the 25th anniversary of the '90s classic album Automatic for the People, R.E.M. has created a mini documentary that's playing on YouTube. Automatic Unearthed goes behind the scenes to detail the creation of the album. Interviews with the band members detail the record's history and its intent, as well as the cultural importance and how it reflects its time.
"Culturally, 1992 in America was not an easy place to be," says Michael Stipe. "We'd been through 12 years of politically the darkest era America had ever seen with (Ronald) Reagan, (George) Bush and AIDS. I think the record was a response to that. I wanted to make a record about loss, transition and death—the biggest transition we all know."
Related Articles Around the Web
R.E.M. Music Documentary Peter Buck Michael Stipe Mike Mills Automatic For The People alternative rock folk rock college rock jangle pop