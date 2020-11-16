Michel Rabagliati's 'Paul at Home' Misses Connections

Rabagliati's semi-autobiographical graphic fiction, Paul at Home, is brimming with moments of heartbreak, but through its humor and honesty, it also speaks to our sense of hope.

