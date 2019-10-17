Powered by RebelMouse
Rachel Mazer's "Is It So Wrong" Is a  Celebration of Love (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
17 Oct 2019
Photo: Courtesy of the Planetary Group

R&B songstress Rachel Mazer's new music video for "Is It So Wrong" celebrates love with a diverse cast of characters at the center of three separate love triangles.

Earlier this year, PopMatters premiered Rachel Mazer's debut album, How Do We Get By. Lauded for its vintage pop hooks and Mazer's soulful performances, the artist made an impressive first stand with the LP. The album's first single, "Is It So Wrong" is a head-bobbing, jazz-inflected bop that reflects on and celebrates love. The new music video features a diverse cast of characters who dare to be bold in the name of romance. Directed by Raul Fernandez, the tale unfurls over the course of a party that Mazer and her band wind up performing at, featuring three separate love triangles.

Mazer says, "I want this song and video to inspire people to be bold, love deeply, chase passion, take chances, be playful. We all deserve love, passion, and power in our lives."

