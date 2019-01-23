Radar State Asks "What's a Rebel?" (premiere)
Radar State features members of the Get Up Kids, the Anniversary, and the Architects. Their new album, Strays, is out now and new tour begins 24 January.
Radar State consists of Matt Pryor and Jim Suptic (the Get Up Kids), the Anniversary's Josh Berwanger, and Adam Phillips (the Architects/the Gadjits). The band recently issued the LP Strays, from which the song "What's a Rebel" is culled. The song's aggressive energy and marriage of tunefulness and rugged edges are testament to the members' Midwestern punk heritage.
Berwanger says, "'What's a Rebel' is pretty much a rock 'n' roll song about being able to not let the negative things that surround us get you down and figure out the smart way to rebel against the things that are wrong in this world."
Radar State's tour kicks off on 24 January and the dates are listed below.
TOUR DATES
1/24 – Boston MA @ Great Scott
1/25 – Brooklyn NY @ Saint Vitus
1/26 – Asbury Park NJ @ Asbury Park Brewery
1/27 – Philadelphia PA @ Johnny Brenda's
2/1 – Kansas City MO @ Record Bar
2/2 – Chicago IL @ Cobra Lounge
2/3 – St Louis MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room
2/7 – San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill
2/8 – Los Angeles CA @ Moroccan Lounge
2/9 – Fullerton CA @ Slidebar FREE SHOW