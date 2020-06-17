Powered by RebelMouse
Radnor & Lee Deliver Warm, Funny Love Song via "Gimme Your Mess" (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
17 Jun 2020
Photo: Liz Bretz / Courtesy of Clarion Call Media

Indie pop's Ben Lee and actor Josh Radnor team up as Radnor & Lee to deliver warm and catchy indie folk on "Gimme Your Mess" and their upcoming LP, Golden State.

Golden State is the sophomore release from Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother, Hunters) and Ben Lee. Performing as Radnor & Lee, the pair teamed with producer Justin Stanley (Beck, Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow) and are issuing the album on 19 June via Flower Moon Records (the imprint of Azure Ray's Maria Taylor). Various bundles for the record are available via Bandcamp and the label's site.

In anticipation of the release, Radnor & Lee offer up the single "Gimme Your Mess", a deeply funny and moving slacker love song about going against the odds, maybe even in a moment when the odds seem stacked against us. It'd be easy to slot this next to the finest moments of either Lee or his contemporary Todd Snider, but the song deserves its own moment in time, its chance to shine and the chance for Radnor & Lee to see this wonderful and warm collaboration flourish.

josh radnor ben lee indie folk folk pop americana premiere radnor & lee
